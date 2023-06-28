New Report: The State of Kubernetes Cost Optimization





Using these golden signals as baseline measurements, we examine large anonymized data from Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) clusters and classify the clusters as risky, low, or medium using a quasi-order weighted classification tree. , high and elite segments. evenly spaced. We placed these five segments to compare and analyze how high-performing clusters performed against these golden signals.

The most important point is setting the request.

Do you know how many workloads in your production cluster don’t have requests configured? That’s it. And it worries me. Kubernetes will reclaim resources under node pressure, so it’s important to set the workload requests that you want even at the lowest reliability level.

Not setting a request implicitly assigns the BestEffort Quality of Service (QoS) class to the Pod. BestEffort pods are often the first to be killed when a particular node runs out of resources without warning or graceful termination. This can lead to intermittent performance or reliability issues for your workload, and can occur depending on the pod’s resource utilization and where the scheduler places the pod. When these problems occur, they can be difficult to identify and debug.

To identify workloads that don’t set requests, you can use one of the following tools:

If you’re running Kubernetes clusters on GKE, use the GKE Workloads at Risk dashboard. This identifies workloads that have not configured their requests across GKE clusters and other workloads that are at risk of performance or reliability based on how they are configured.

If you want a very simple script that lists containers that don’t have requests set up in any Kubernetes cluster, check out kube-requests-checker.

After setting the workload request, you can proceed with workload righting. This golden traffic light is central to cost optimization efforts. The decisions Kubernetes makes with requests will be more effective if the requests more accurately reflect reality.

You can see the focus on properly setting up resource requests across the community. Ajay Tripathy, creator of the OpenCost project, said, “Setting the right resource demands and prioritizing right sizing of workloads is the biggest opportunity for OpenCost users.” .

The conclusion is

Kubernetes cost optimization is not the sole responsibility of a single team, but a collaborative effort that spans developers, platform administrators, and even billing and budget owners. The report includes insights and recommendations for each of these personas among key findings.

We also know that the lessons learned from these findings are not a one-time solution. Rather, they are ongoing practices that should be built into your team culture over time.

For more information on how to take lessons from the State of Kubernetes Cost Optimization report and incorporate them into GKE, check out the resources below.

A solution guide on best practices for running cost-optimized on GKE

A solution guide to right sizing large workloads on GKE

Demonstration video on right sizing large workloads on GKE

Demo video on using the cloud console for GKE optimization

Interactive tutorials to try out GKE with sample workloads

Finally, be sure to download the report here.

We will discuss this and other important findings on August 9, 2023 in the @googlecloudtech Twitter space. Please follow us and join us. If you can’t join us, stay tuned for a series of blog posts that review our key findings one by one.

