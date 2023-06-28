Impact on product design and market diversity





by KeAi Communications Inc.

Equilibrium prices and profits of both firms in exogenous and endogenous locations, respectively (k denotes innovation efficiency).Credits: Author

When a company’s innovation efforts are streamlined, it gains a technological edge over its competitors. However, the impact of these advantages on the company’s product design and market competitiveness has been largely unknown.

A study published in the Journal of Economy and Technology provides the first demonstration of the interplay between innovation efficiency and product design. This allows major companies to move toward their competitors, intensifying price competition and adopting new predatory strategies to prey on more market share. Remarkably, this approach involves implementing counterintuitive markdowns while continuously increasing profits, demonstrating the adaptability and effectiveness of this predatory strategy.

“Our findings shed new light on the following research questions: What impact does the innovation efficiency of leading firms have on technology gaps and product designs in the market? How will consumer surplus and society change? Welfare will be further affected?” Lin Liu, a professor at the College of Economics and Management, said.

This finding is consistent with observations in the high-tech sector, especially in areas such as chips, electric vehicles and smartphones. For example, advances in technology such as the Bionic processor and his ProMotion refresh rate have led the iPhone to adopt features similar to those of its competitors, such as screen size and rounded corners. Similarly, as acceleration and top speed capabilities have advanced, Tesla, known for its electric SUVs, entered the crowded sedan market with the introduction of the Model X. Taking advantage of the Zen2 microarchitecture and his 7nm technology, AMD is working with his HP and Lenovo are both developing chips with identical specifications utilizing his Intel chips for laptop products. known for

“These examples show that firms with high innovation efficiency can have a wider technology gap but lower product diversity compared to their competitors,” Liu said. “Interestingly, market prices have also reportedly fallen, even as profits have increased for these companies.”

For example, compared to the price of the previous generation, the iPhone 13 is 11.5% cheaper, but 43.6% more profitable. Similar price and profit shifts are observed for Tesla’s Model X and AMD’s chips. These analytical findings have important policy implications for social planners and industry regulators, especially regarding technology gaps and product design. If you want to maintain product diversity within your market, it becomes essential to monitor the innovation efficiency of the big players. Allowing an excessively large technology gap between competitors can have detrimental effects.

Further information: Jue Liang et al., “Innovation Efficiency and Corporate Competition,” Journal of Economy and Technology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.ject.2023.06.001

Provided by: KeAi Communications Inc.

Quote: Innovation Efficiency and Firm Competitive Dynamics: Implications for Product Design and Market Diversity (June 28, 2023) from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-dynamics-efficiency-firm-competition 2023 Retrieved on June 28, 2012-implications.html

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal study and research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phys.org/news/2023-06-dynamics-efficiency-firm-competition-implications.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos