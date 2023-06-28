Bringing Entrepreneurship to the Nutrition Sector





The food, agriculture and healthcare industries are huge parts of our economy and have the potential to make a huge impact not only on healthier lives, but also on sustainability and equity.

Since 2020, Katie Stebbins has been Executive Director of the Institute for Food and Nutrition Innovation at Tufts University’s Friedman School of Nutritional Sciences and Policy. She sees great benefits in fostering radical innovation in these industries.

Tufts Now recently sat down with Stebbins to discuss where the greatest opportunities lie and how the institute will stimulate dialogue and research to foster robust food, agriculture and science-based ecosystems. I asked him if he was training a new generation of specialists. Wellness innovation and entrepreneurship that enhances equity, sustainability and longevity for all.

How does your background outside of healthcare or nutrition contribute to your current role?

I started my career as an environmental planner in the City of Springfield, Massachusetts, then became Executive Director of the Holyoke Innovation District and joined Governor Bakers’ administration as the first federal Assistant Secretary of Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Later, I served as Vice Chancellor for Economic Development and Chief Economic Development Officer for his five campuses at the University of Massachusetts. Also, I launched his two startups. Through these roles, I have worked in community health, economic development and urban planning, each with some involvement in food and nutrition.

Through this work, I have honed my skills in building innovation ecosystems, an economic development model focused on systemic change through technology-focused solutions. Food and nutrition are complex related systems that benefit from this model. This role is layered with the opportunity to work with and learn from the incredible expertise and creativity of faculty at Friedman and other Tufts schools. I am learning so much from them.

What made you come to Freedman School?

Healthcare and food are huge industries that require innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Food and Nutrition Innovation Institute, part of Tufts University and the only independent nutrition school in the United States, The Friedman School, convenes and brings together academics, medical experts, industry leaders and government officials We are in a unique position to be able to Learn how these two industries can help people live longer, healthier lives.

What do you see as the interactions between diet, longevity, the environment and sustainability?

For me, longevity means living as long as possible without getting sick. We need to simultaneously optimize our food supply for longevity, equity and the environment.

For example, studies have shown that avocado is a superfood and provides various benefits to our body systems. Therefore, the market for avocados is expanding, but avocado cultivation consumes a lot of water. A farmer found it more profitable to grow avocados than oranges, so he moved from growing oranges to growing avocados. This places a huge demand on scarce water supplies. Almonds, another superfood, have similar effects. Soaring markets for foods that are good for us can have a negative impact on the environment. We need to address these competing imperatives.

Agriculture also has some of the most boring, dirtiest and lowest paid jobs. This is where synthetic biology, which focuses on both environment and equity, becomes interesting.

How does your program work with the food and healthcare industries to foster innovation?

We operate a council of over 90 members from for-profit and non-profit organizations (including startups) in the food and healthcare sectors. Our councils meet regularly to hear from Tufts and government experts and share information from our members’ own organizations.

We are working with one of our council members, Nestle Health Sciences, to launch what we call ‘Innovate Forward: The Longevity Challenge’. This challenge is a competition focused on cognitive, gut and metabolic health. The goal is to identify new and innovative ideas that are permeating startups focused on these areas, and provide the winner of the challenge with up to six months of mentorship and his one-year board membership. and have the support of Tufts and others in the industry. to develop their ideas.

Read more at Tufts now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nutrition.tufts.edu/news/bringing-entrepreneurial-energy-nutrition-field The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos