Aluf Holdings Subsidiary, Aluf Tech LLC, Powers





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — Aluf Holdings, Inc. (“AHIX”) (“Aluf”) (OTC PINK: AHIX), an OTCBB listed company, today became a wholly owned subsidiary of announced the change. Aluf Tech, LLC, our subsidiary and technology division, spearheads globalization and activation initiatives focused on developing cutting-edge business, technology and life solutions for the 21st century. Emphasizing the importance of global solidarity, Alf Tech aims to transcend the limits of competition between nations and foster continued progress for the entire international community.

Aluf Tech is a leading provider of diversified services, helping businesses and individuals succeed in a rapidly changing world through our commitment to excellence, innovation and social responsibility. The company offers comprehensive solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

In the area of ​​business solutions, Aluf Tech provides access to enterprise-level commercial services while ensuring maximum efficiency and cost effectiveness. We leverage the expertise of our experienced professionals to provide valuable insight and advice to help our clients make informed decisions and optimize their financial performance.

In terms of technology, Aluf Tech is a world-class innovator in the fields of website design, SEO services and cyber security. The company’s skilled engineers and designers work closely with clients to create customized websites that are user-friendly and visually appealing. Aluf Tech increases a client’s online visibility and attracts more visitors to his website through Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services. Additionally, the company’s cyber security services provide enterprises with cutting-edge tools to protect data against evolving cyber threats.

Recognizing the importance of wellbeing, Aluf Tech offers various life solutions to help clients achieve their wellness goals. From personalized nutrition counseling to comprehensive fitness training, Aluf Tech offers customized solutions to meet your individual needs. The company has also assembled a range of biometric devices available through its e-commerce site that will complement its life solutions and enable enhanced performance monitoring.

In line with its overarching goals, Aluf Tech will work with a vast network of qualified service providers, channel partners and cooperative affiliates to launch a Global Centric Portal. This portal will allow members of the World Federation to register and create a highly informative profile page that showcases their unique skill set. It also facilitates the search for complementary skill sets without the constraints of geographic restrictions. Powered by advanced AI algorithms, the portal provides proactive recommendations to take advantage of synergies with other members. Serving as a comprehensive global business networking platform, the portal prioritizes skill sets as the primary driver to encourage community engagement, rather than relying on geographic location.

Global Centric Portal offers a wide range of products and services, including health-related products, technology tools to enhance educational opportunities in underserved communities around the world, and financing and credit resources to foster meaningful change. provide service. Alf Tech is pleased to announce that Herschel Daniels Jr. LLC and Friends of the African Union have joined to help launch this platform with the aim of enriching the lives of entrepreneurs around the world. . For more information on Aluf Tech and its commitments, please visit www.aluf.com.

About Aluf Tech, LLC

About Alf Holdings Co., Ltd.

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Fort Martin. Lauderdale, Florida, is engaged in the acquisition, operation and management of subsidiaries that develop and market proprietary software and technology solutions. Our key strategy is to build a larger, more diverse company through strategic and managed acquisitions and growth. The company operates in his three segments. It focuses on the areas of biometrics, software and hardware with a focus on business solutions, technology solutions and life solutions. For more information, please visit www.aluf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Sections 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are not forward-looking statements. based on the assumption that They are not accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These include statements regarding the company’s future performance and risks and uncertainties that are detailed from time to time in the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations or forward-looking statements will prove correct. Factors that may cause differences in results include required funding capacity, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the Company’s suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services. including, but not limited to, In addition to general economic risks and uncertainties, so are products.

Contact: Nicholas Coriano Cervitude IR [email protected]

