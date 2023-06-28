DeepMind CEO Says Google’s Gemini Is More Capable Than OpenAI’s ChatGPT





By Divyanshi Sharma: For a long time we all thought Bard was Google’s answer to ChatGPT. But in May of this year, tech giant Google proved us all wrong when it announced its upcoming Large Language Model (LLM), Gemini, during the Google I/O event. And since LLM was announced to have “multimodal” capabilities, it caught the attention of tech enthusiasts as well as experts.

And now, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says Gemini will be more powerful than OpenAI’s ChatGPT when it hits the market.

DeepMind CEO Joins Google’s Gemini

According to an IANS report originally attributed to Wired, Hassabis said DeepMind is working on Gemini, which will be more performant than ChatGPT. He also revealed that the DeepMind team is using technology from the AI ​​program AlphaGo.

AlphaGo, a DeepMind product, emerged in 2016 as the first computer program to beat a human champion player at the strategy board game called Go.

“At a high level, Gemini can be thought of as combining some of the strengths of AlphaGo-type systems with the amazing language capabilities of large models,” Hassabis is quoted in the journal.

“Once completed, Gemini could play a key role in Google’s response to the competitive threat posed by ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies,” he added.

When Google announced Gemini

At the time of Gemini’s announcement, Google wrote in a blog post: “We are already working on Gemini. Our next model will be multimodal, very efficient in tooling and API integration, and built to enable future innovation. , such as memory and planning. Gemini is still being trained, but it already exhibits multimodal capabilities not seen in previous models. After being fine-tuned and rigorously tested for safety, Gemini is now available in a variety of sizes and features, just like PaLM 2, and deployed in a wide variety of products, applications and devices for the benefit of all. You will be able to “

About ChatGPT

ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, was announced in November 2022 and quickly gained huge popularity. From writing code and essays to composing music and poetry, AI chatbots can now handle tasks never before possible. Soon, ChatGPT was used in various industries, and concerns began to surface that his ChatGPT would take away human jobs in the future. Earlier this year, a more advanced version of ChatGPT, GPT-4, was also introduced.

While many experts have warned about rapid advances in AI, others believe the technology can actually make people’s jobs easier and become a valuable assistant.

— end —

