Google distances itself from company-sponsored drag shows after employee plea





Google has distanced itself from a drug performance planned as an event to wrap up Pride Month after a group of employees circulated an internal petition against it alleging religious discrimination.

Each year, Google sponsors a series of Pride events in San Francisco and elsewhere for employees and the public. According to the now-deleted internal description of the event, this year’s closing event will be a Pride and Drag Show featuring popular performer Peaches Christ, who will perform at San Francisco’s LGBTQ Bar Bo on Tuesday. It was supposed to be the end of a wonderful month. By CNBC.

However, according to an internal discussion seen by CNBC, employees noticed the company had removed the show from its internal events page at about the same time petitions against the event began circulating.

Hundreds of employees signed a petition accusing Google of religious discrimination against its drag performances and sexualizing and disrespecting its Christian colleagues, according to a petition seen by CNBC. Their provocative and inflammatory artistry is considered a direct affront to the religious beliefs and sensitivities of Christians, the petition said, referring to drag performers.

Google confirmed to CNBC that it will not classify this performance as a Google-recognized diversity, equity and inclusion event. The company held another social gathering at Google’s offices and is now encouraging employees to attend instead.

In a statement to CNBC, spokesman Chris Pappas said an internal team planned the closing drug event without going through the standard event process. Event organizers have changed official team events to local locations, but employees will still be able to attend, as performances will be held at their scheduled venues and open to the public.

Pappas added, “We have long been very proud to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community.” Drag artists have been regular performers at our Pride fest over the years, and this year we had a few of them.

The company did not say whether the employee’s petition influenced its decision to change the closing ceremony.

The petition states that the organizers have filed a complaint with People Operations, Google’s human resources arm, claiming the venue violated one of Google’s event guidelines, which prohibits sexually explicit content. It is The petition also seeks an apology from the event’s organizers and promoters.

Some employees criticized the petition, saying it was subjective and fueled political culture wars, according to an internal discussion watched by CNBC. Drag shows have been targeted by religious groups, conservative groups and politicians ahead of the 2024 presidential election. That includes a series of legislative proposals backed by Republican governors aimed at drug events.

Employees also criticized Google’s leadership for quietly removing the event from its internal website and what it sees as yielding to pressure from petitioners. A company spokesperson said the change to the event was communicated to the team employee resource group last week.

The San Francisco venue hosts pride events each June, recognized as Pride Month, and these events typically include drag shows from various stage acts. Google is one of many corporate sponsors of various pride events. The event will also include hearth conversations with influential figures and community screenings of his documentary for the public and employees.

The company’s Pride website features several statements in support of the LGBTQ community in statements such as “A Space to Belong,” and the global shutdown will bring us together and celebrate our belonging. It is written that the universal need for space has been reaffirmed.

This article first appeared on CNBC.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-news/google-distances-company-sponsored-drag-show-employee-petition-rcna91597 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos