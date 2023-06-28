Google has had productive talks with EU on AI law, cloud official says





Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian spoke at the company’s cloud computing conference in 2019.

Michael Short | Bloomberg | Getty Images

London Google is having early and productive conversations with European Union regulators about the European Union’s groundbreaking artificial intelligence regulation and how the company and other companies can build AI safely and responsibly. the head of the company’s cloud computing division told CNBC.

The internet search pioneer is working to develop tools that address many of the concerns within the block around AI, including concerns that it will become difficult to distinguish between human-generated content and AI-generated content. It is working.

“We are having productive conversations with EU governments because we want to find a way forward,” Thomas Kurian said in an interview with CNBC alone from the company’s offices in London.

“These technologies carry risks, but they also have enormous potential to create real value for people.”

Kurian said Google is working on technology that can reliably distinguish between human-generated content and AI-generated content. At last month’s I/O event, the company unveiled a “watermarking” solution that labels AI-generated images.

This hints at how Google and other big tech companies are approaching ways to introduce private-sector-led oversight into AI ahead of formal regulation of the technology.

AI systems are evolving at a breakneck pace, and tools like ChatGPT and Stability Diffusion allow you to go beyond the possibilities of past iterations of technology. ChatGPT and similar tools are increasingly used by computer programmers as companions to help with code generation, for example.

But farther afield, policy makers and regulators are concerned that generative AI models will lower barriers to mass production of content based on copyrighted material, relying on royalties to generate revenue. It can be detrimental to gaining artists and other creative professionals. Generative AI models are trained using a vast set of publicly available internet data, most of which are copyrighted.

Earlier this month, members of the European Parliament approved a bill aimed at bringing scrutiny to the introduction of AI in the region. The law, known as the EU AI law, includes provisions to ensure that training data for generative AI tools does not violate copyright law.

“Many customers in Europe are using our platform to build generative AI apps,” said Kurian. “We will continue to work with EU governments to ensure that their concerns are understood.”

“We provide tools to recognize, for example, whether content is model-generated. And that’s just as important as copyright is, because , because we cannot tell what is human-generated and what is human-generated.” A model would not be able to enforce that. ”

AI has become a key battleground in the global tech industry as companies vie for a leading role in developing AI, especially generative AI techniques that can generate new content from user prompts. From writing musical lyrics to generating code, the capabilities of generative AI have amazed academics and board members.

But it has also led to concerns about job loss, misinformation and stigma.

Several top researchers and employees within Google have expressed concern about the speed at which AI is advancing.

Google employees, for example, said in a message on the internal forum Memegen that the company was “hurried”, “failed”, and “non-professional” to announce a generative AI chatbot, Bard, to rival Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It’s called Google-like.

Several former high-profile Google researchers have also issued alarm bells about the company’s handling of AI, claiming a lack of attention to the ethical development of such technology.

Among them are Timnit Gebrew, former co-leader of Google’s ethical AI team after he raised the alarm about internal guidelines on AI ethics, and the machine learning pioneer known as the “Godfather of AI,” a recent Also included is Jeffrey Hinton, who retired from the company. Due to concerns that aggressive AI efforts are spiraling out of control.

To that end, Google’s Kurian wants regulators around the world to know that they are not afraid to welcome regulation.

“We’ve said pretty broadly that we welcome regulation,” Mr. Kurian told CNBC. “We believe these technologies are powerful enough and need to be regulated in a responsible way. We are working with governments in the European Union, the UK and many other countries.”

In a global rush to regulate AI, the UK introduced a framework of AI principles for regulators to self-enforce rather than write their own formal regulations into law. On the U.S. side, the Joe Biden administration and various U.S. government agencies have proposed a framework for regulating AI.

But a major complaint among tech industry players is that regulators aren’t the fastest to act when it comes to responding to new and innovative technologies. This is why many companies are devising their own approaches to putting guardrails around AI rather than waiting for proper legislation.

