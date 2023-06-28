Microsoft and Activision chiefs testify merger will benefit consumers





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella appears in federal court on Wednesday, vowing to support open platforms and consumer choice, overcoming regulators’ opposition to $70 billion Activision Blizzard He stressed the tech giant’s efforts to complete the acquisition.

Nadella testified that, if left to me, he would want to get rid of all exclusive content on the console, saying that Microsoft’s deal with the video game giant would curb competition and limit Activision’s games to Microsoft players only. It refuted the technical regulator’s claim that it was deaf. Xbox console. I have no love in that world.

The fourth day of hearings in federal district court in San Francisco, which could decide the outcome of the deal, was the most high-profile meeting with Nadella and Activisions CEO Bobby Kotick in attendance. became.

The Federal Trade Commission’s challenge to large-scale acquisitions led by Chairman Lina Khan is seen as a test of whether a more aggressive effort to rein in the tech giants will succeed. The FTC is seeking a preliminary injunction barring the two companies from consummating the transaction before they have an opportunity to contest the case in internal court.

Microsoft said such a lengthy delay would most likely ruin the deal, a view Kotik shared in his testimony on Wednesday.

F.TC. Microsoft could pull Activisions games like Call of Duty off rival Sony’s PlayStation console, so the merger would hurt competition in the video game industry and hurt consumers. claims to be deaf. Kotik said he ultimately wouldn’t be the one to make the decision if his company was acquired, but he promised he wasn’t going to.

Kotik said there would be an uprising if the game was removed from one platform. It will damage the reputation of the company. Nadella similarly said he would not put Call of Duty on hold.

Under Khan, the FTC sued Meta, Microsoft and Amazon, accusing big tech of overwhelming power over telecoms, social media and online commerce, forcing companies to build monopolies and hurt consumers. claimed.

After Microsoft announced its intention to restructure the Xbox business by acquiring Activision early last year, it regulated that the deal would benefit gamers and not restrict access to Activision’s games. To show the authorities, the company has made deals with other video game companies such as Nintendo.

Most government agencies, including the European Commission, were convinced. But the FTC and the UK Competition and Markets Authority are trying to block the deal.

The legal proceedings focused on the exclusivity practice of releasing highly anticipated games on only one console. Microsoft has repeatedly promised not to make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive if it buys Activision, and has offered Sony a deal to include that guarantee in writing.

But the FTC said in court last week that Microsoft realized that Sony could pay to make Starfield, one of ZeniMax’s flagship upcoming games, a PlayStation exclusive, and that in 2020 ZeniMax Media and It claimed to have moved quickly to acquire the chain of game studios for $7.5 billion. His new ZeniMax titles, including Starfield, are now Xbox exclusives.

Sony CEO Jim Ryan said in a recorded video affidavit that Microsoft will somehow degrade the Call of Duty experience on PlayStation, even if Call of Duty remains on PlayStation. He testified that he believes it will try to lure PlayStation gamers to the Xbox platform by allowing

I think they are somehow trying to use Call of Duty to harm us, Ryan said.

But Nadella testified that he opposes a walled-in approach to gaming.

“I grew up in a company that always believed software should run on as many platforms as possible,” he said. And I believe it.

Microsoft has been trying to establish itself as a distant third in the three-player game console market dominated by Nintendo and Sony. Xbox head Phil Spencer said Xbox is not a strong business as a third-largest competitor.

Spencer confirmed that Microsoft has discussed the possibility of excluding Activision games other than Call of Duty from the PlayStation.

The FTC argued that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision would also give it an unfair advantage in gaming subscription services and the nascent cloud gaming market.

Judge Jacqueline Scott Corey is expected to decide whether to grant the injunction by July 18, when the transaction is expected to close. At times, her court questions have been skeptical of some of the FTC’s claims.

The FTC, for example, tried to get Spencer to pledge to let the PlayStation play Call of Duty for at least 10 years, no matter what terms Sony demanded as part of the deal. Judge Corey apparently felt such blanket promises were unrealistic, especially when Sony asked for unreasonable things like receiving Call of Duty for free.

Well, it won’t be zero dollars, Judge Corey said impatiently. I understand that.

David McCabe contributed a report from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/28/business/microsoft-activision-ceo-testify.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos