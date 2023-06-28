Google reportedly gave up on making AR glasses for the third time





A year ago, a Google video touted the potential of translating AR with these ordinary-looking consumer AR glasses, but Google reportedly stopped developing the AR spec. … apparently …

Google has reportedly dropped plans to release augmented reality (AR) glasses. The gadget’s cancellation, reportedly codenamed “Project Iris,” marks the third time the company has reportedly thrown the towel into the AR glasses. The latest spec was expected to be Google’s second foray into consumer technology and would feature a more mainstream look than Google Glass.

In January 2022, the Rumor Factory released the first details on Project Iris in droves, thanks to a report by The Verge citing an anonymous source “familiar with the project.” Iris reportedly wirelessly connected to an external camera and offloaded heavy graphics processing duties to the cloud.

Last year’s report also described the prototypes in development as resembling ski goggles, but a Business Insider report on Monday said the prototypes were actually intended to create a mixed reality (MR) platform. , claimed it was for Google’s AR partnerships with Samsung and Qualcomm. Google announced the project in February 2023 with minimal details.

An Insider report on Monday cited three unnamed officials “familiar with the matter” who said the goggles were canned “earlier this year” after years of development. . This reportedly comes after a series of job cuts and reorganizations at the company, including the departure of Clay Beiber. The 18-year Google executive announced his retirement in February to start an AI company. Bavor’s most recent role at Google was for nearly seven years where he led the VR/AR division and led the Labs division.

“Google leaders continued to change Iris’ strategy, according to insiders, causing the team to continually shift direction, frustrating many employees,” the insider reported. .

AR for Android

Now, rather than building AR hardware, Google is reportedly planning to polish its AR software. The conglomerate is focused on developing an AR software platform, according to Insider, and what Google is hoping for could be “Android for AR.” A person reportedly told Insiderfor headset makers to provide a license. The prototyping platform is reportedly named Betty internally. Potential partners include Samsung and others.

advertisement

Of course, it’s not uncommon for Google to cancel projects, or for projects in development to never make it to mainstream release. With Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s reported cost-cutting efforts, including the end of Google’s laptop division, without Bavor’s leadership, new consumer hardware efforts centered around emerging technologies have room to spare would be very unlikely. A focus on AR tools allows Google to build AR partnerships and make money off of it without immediately worrying about getting consumers excited about his AR gear, but this is what Google does. This is something that has not been achieved in the past.

The news comes after Apple made a splash with an MR headset built beyond what we’ve seen in the consumer XR space so far. The $3,500 Vision Pro isn’t a consumer headset right now, but it hints at what a well-developed mixed reality future might look like.

Meanwhile, Meta announced the Quest 3 MR headset this fall. And The Information reported that Meta plans to release a development version of its new AR glasses next year. However, he expects Meta’s new AR glasses to reach consumers in 2027.

Regardless of what other big tech companies are doing, Google’s focus on software will raise a glaring problem with consumer AR adoption: increasing interest in using the technology every day. It may address the problem of finding useful uses. Of course, Google AR software development could also focus on enterprise use.

the glass is half empty

As such, the dream of a Google AR hardware revival soon becoming a reality after what seemed more likely than it has in recent years is looming.

In 2020, Google acquired North, maker of Focals AR glasses. Focals stood out among previous AR specs in that they looked like normal glasses (I even wore them walking around the zoo with minimal double-looks from passers-by. ). This is a feature unfortunately missing in Glass. Google even touted its AR-based translation feature last year with low-key looking AR glasses, while Pichai has been touting AR developments like multi-search, scene exploration, and live and immersive views of maps. His AR feature in Google Lens.

However, Google discontinued the Google Glass Enterprise Edition in March and hasn’t offered a consumer AR headset since the original Google Glass in 2013. Too questionable to be ahead of the curve and trendsetting, Google stopped selling consumer goggles in 2015.

Insider cited stories of two employees who claimed that Google could bring back Iris and that there was still a team researching AR tech, but some of the Iris-focused teams said it has moved to the Betty platform and MR partnerships with Google and Samsung.

Google did not respond to Als’ request for comment.

