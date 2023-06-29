5 lessons learned from Bing’s product strategy in the fight against Google





Last month, despite being a longtime Google user, I was one of the 100 million daily active users who came to Bing for search queries. I couldn’t help but try Bing’s new features leveraging GPT.

It turns out that many people are wondering if searching is over because of Bing AI. For perhaps the first time, Google Search is trying to catch up by releasing Bard right after Bing AI.

This guide examines the impact of new AI capabilities on the search market, compares and contrasts the product strategies of Google and Bing, and explores the two companies’ (important but waning) unilateral battles for search supremacy. Extract valuable lessons. .

The evolution of Bing and the impact of AI

According to Microsoft, Bing’s new AI-powered features have not only generated news and tech gossip, but have had a measurable impact on the company’s business.

In terms of sheer volume, Microsoft reached 100 million daily active users for the first time. In terms of net new user acquisition, his third of daily active users were new to his Bing. Regarding the introduction of new chat-based features, users used chat-based features an average of 3 times per session.

If I were a Bing product manager with AI, I’d be pretty happy.

Bing’s evolution over the years is a very interesting product management case study. Given Microsoft’s dominance in the enterprise software space and access to vast amounts of resources, one would expect Bing to be the big winner in search. But Bing accounts for less than 10% of global search volume.

So why does Microsoft continue to invest in Bing despite its small overall market share, and how does it think it can capture a larger share of that market?

A brief history of Bing and Google

Microsoft launched Bing in 2009 as a direct competitor to Google, but Microsoft has been in the search market for quite some time. Remember MSN Search?

Bing itself is completely different from Google. Different search algorithms are used, different methodologies behind crawling websites, and different ways of displaying results. Ultimately, though, it’s trying to achieve the same goal as Google Search: helping people find the answers they need.

When Google was born in 1998, it truly redefined search with a simple interface that produced significantly better results. Google grew rapidly and took the search market by storm. Microsoft spent a lot of time rethinking its approach to search, and the result is his Bing.

Microsoft is such a dominant force in the enterprise software space that Microsoft bundles Bing with many aspects of their product, most notably Edge and Ads. Microsoft also provides some Bing Search functionality via APIs.

5 lessons learned from Bings product strategy

I’m not a Microsoft insider, but as a former venture capitalist focused on enterprise technology, and now a co-founder and head of product at a B2B SaaS company, I’ve seen Bing take on Google in the battle for search engine traffic. Here are five observations I got from watching them fight. An outsider is peeking:

Bundles are a moat, but only if best-in-class vendors aren’t good enough Focusing on user experience doesn’t always beat user habits If you’re not positioning yourself as a competitor, change the conversation Strong Forging strong partnerships can reduce time to market Be a market leader that doesn’t necessarily matter

Based on the history of Bings, there are some interesting contextual tidbits related to the conclusion of the strategy we are about to cover.

Bing is part of a larger organization and search is just one of many product lines. For most of its life, Bing has been catching up, trying to grab more market share from Google. It’s been over a decade since Bing started as a direct competitor to Google.The latter still trails second in market share

From this, we can learn some interesting lessons from Microsoft’s great product guru on how to win if it reverses and steals market share. Let’s jump in!

1. Bundles are a moat, but only if best-in-class vendors aren’t “good enough.”

A big factor in Microsoft’s success is its ability to bundle many products and sell the package to a single customer. This isn’t just a product win, it’s also a GTM win, allowing customers of one product to act as lead generation for another product.

For example, Microsoft has taken a big step forward over Slack by bundling Teams with Office. In fact, Microsoft now reports 10x more daily active users on Slack than he does. Companies using Microsoft Office are great lead sources for Microsoft Azure, and Bing is embedded across Microsoft products.

So if bundles can provide such an effective moat, why are people still using Google? Shouldn’t Microsoft Edge use Bing as the default search provider?

In my opinion, Bing’s initial strategy to compete head-on with Google was thwarted by a simple obstacle. That search algorithm did not produce the results users wanted, and Google’s search algorithm was clearly superior. People try Bing and then quickly go back to Google. I remember him being one of those people back in 2009.

Even if it’s a bundled product, if the vendor has a clearly superior service for a critical use case, I’d go for that best-in-class option. For search, being able to find the information you need was obviously very important, and people felt that Google was producing better search results.

2. Focusing on User Experience Does Not Always Beat User Habits

Let’s dig a little deeper into why Bing’s original strategy of going head-to-head with Google was (and still is) an uphill battle. When Google first came out, Google’s search algorithm was clearly superior. However, Bing has since improved the algorithm significantly. From my point of view as an avid user of internet searches, it’s much harder to pinpoint which one is better today.

This tells us that the user experience cannot always outperform the user’s habits, unless it is also visibly superior. Bing has a prettier interface and focuses on prioritizing content that matches user intent. But for some reason, he’s still the second furthest in the search market.

The problem is that it is difficult to change user behavior. Once a user gets used to his Google interface and understands how to get the most out of search results, small improvements are not enough to change habits.

3. If positioning as a competitor doesn’t work, change the conversation.

It may sound like all is lost for Bing, but Bing had a unique insight. In other words, people searching for information want answers that match their intent. They may not want him to read through ten articles to find the answer. They may want to see results according to their intentions.

Back in 2009, this was a difficult problem to solve. LLM didn’t exist, so the state of the art was the list of results.

Fast forward to 2023 and things have changed dramatically. Foundational models like LLM are changing what it means to find information and provide answers. Rather than presenting a list of results, LLM can be used to synthesize the results into simple, easy-to-understand answers.

This leap in technology represents a shift in Bings strategy. Instead of going against Google in a Google vs. Bing battle like it was in 2009, we’re trying to flip the scenario. Instead of becoming just another search provider, they’re rethinking what it means to search for answers to questions.

Doing so allows Bing to control the conversation and change how consumers evaluate it. Instead of going to Bing and comparing the list of results displayed, users are interacting with Bing AI to see if they can get their questions answered faster. They go to Google to see if Google has his AI capabilities and compare it to Bing.

By repositioning itself as new, Bing gives itself the space to define what its feature set should be for an AI-powered search provider, rather than being judged by rubrics created by its competitors.

4. Building strong partnerships can speed time to market

Bing has completely reimagined what search should be, but it took a long time and didn’t do it alone. Our partnership with OpenAI goes much deeper than just leveraging the GPT API.

In 2019, Microsoft signed an exclusive agreement with OpenAI and plans to invest billions of dollars to expand its partnership with OpenAI, including building supercomputing capabilities on the Azure Cloud. By working with best-in-class partners, Microsoft has been able to bring new and differentiated products to market faster.

5. Being the market leader isn’t always important

What’s particularly interesting about Microsoft’s Bings strategy is that it continues to invest in Bing despite being a small player in the market for many years. Perhaps it’s because in Microsoft’s mind, it’s not a question of Google vs. Bing, but how Bing fits into Microsoft’s overall strategy and product portfolio.

Of course, Microsoft probably wants to dominate the search industry by capturing the majority of search volume. But as I said earlier when we talked about resources, this may not have been Microsoft’s end goal.

Instead, Microsoft is building a strategy for Bing that isn’t a retaliatory feature game. Bing is integrated across the Microsoft product suite and has APIs that build developer mindshare. Bing and LinkedIn (acquired by Microsoft in 2016) combine to offer an interesting and differentiated advertising service. New AI-powered capabilities are opening up new spaces that don’t belong to anyone yet.

Bing may have seemed like it was launched as a competitor to Google over a decade ago, but that statement clearly doesn’t apply today.

What will Bing look like in the next few years?

We can only guess what Bing will look like in a few years, but we can imagine that it will be different than traditional search as we know it today.

As Bing seeks to differentiate and redefine search, I would imagine more natural language answers. I expect Bing chatbots to sneak across the Microsoft Office suite. And perhaps expose an API to the Bing chatbot itself.

One thing is certain, Microsoft has evolved its strategy for Bing, and Bing is more than just a search alternative. Microsoft is breathing new life into Bing through bundling, distribution, and different product philosophies.

That said, Google is well behind Bard, but I think Microsoft is happy to be the first to enter.

Conclusion

The evolution of Bing’s product strategy teaches us valuable lessons in product management. By focusing on the user experience, changing the conversation when necessary, building strong partnerships, and understanding that being the market leader all the time isn’t important, Microsoft is poised for Bing in the search engine market. You have successfully carved out your own space.

As we watch how Bing continues to evolve over the next few years, learn more about how product managers can adapt their strategy in a competitive marketplace and continue to innovate in the face of formidable rivals. I can. Ultimately, it’s important to find your own niche and leverage your strengths while staying true to the company’s overall vision and goals.

Diana Hsieh Follow Diana specializes in Startup Product Management in B2B SaaS. She was the original product manager at Cockroach Labs and Timescale and is now co-founder of Correlated, a SaaS solution for product-driven go-to-market teams.

