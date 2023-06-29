Google’s Ad Scam Is Eerily Similar To Facebook’s Index Inflation Scam





In a shocking reminiscence of Facebook’s infamous metrics scandal of 2018, a recent report found that Google’s GOOG TrueView skippable in-stream video ads misled advertisers and cost billions of dollars in digital ad spend. revealed that it may have misallocated This gross misrepresentation has left businesses, including Fortune 500 brands, the US federal government, and small businesses feeling deceived and betrayed. As the scale of the deception becomes clearer, parallels may be drawn between Google’s actions and the scandal involving Facebook that caused media buyers’ well-deserved outrage.

Adalytics report reveals the perplexing truth about Google’s TrueView ads, a proprietary ad format that allows advertisers to pay only for actual views, not impressions. TrueView ads are meant to be served across YouTube, various apps and the web, giving users the option to skip the ad after 5 seconds. However, research has revealed that these skippable ads have been displayed in muted, autoplay format on independent websites and mobile apps for years.

Despite being muted, these ads are marked as 100 percent viewable, according to ad fraud expert Dr. That’s because Ander can’t tell what’s behind something else. The behavior is reminiscent of his Facebook scam claiming the ad was fully displayed after just three seconds. Like Facebook, these metrics are good for Google’s business, but they’re inconsistent and nearly impossible to research.

Additionally, it was discovered that TrueView was serving ads on third-party sites that did not meet the quality expectations of media buyers. In response, Google said, “When an advertiser creates a video ad campaign, they are expressly aware during campaign setup that the ad may be placed on third-party sites via GVP. We may opt-in at any time. We are providing an option that allows you to go out,” he argued. But according to Dr. Fou, this is not the case when running PMax campaigns. There’s no way to opt out of ads served under GVP, and it’s blasphemous for Google to shift the blame to the buyer. Dr. Fou said the behavior was typical misdirection and non-response.

TrueView isn’t as true as it promises

The similarities between Google’s TrueView scandal and Facebook’s infamous metrics scandal of 2018 are both surprising and infuriating. Just as Facebook inflated his metrics by 900% to trick advertisers into believing their campaigns were far more successful than they actually were, so did Google’s TrueView mislead advertisers. , is raising new passionate questions about the integrity and accountability of tech giants. The state of digital advertising. The magnitude of this deception leaves no room for complacency or acceptance.

The impact of bad ad placements on Google is far-reaching. Major brands such as Johnson & Johnson JNJ, American Express AXP, Samsung, Sephora, Macy’s and Disney Plus, as well as respected publications such as The Wall Street Journal, were also affected. Additionally, government agencies such as Medicare, the US military, the Social Security Administration, and the New York City government have fallen victim to this betrayal of trust. Such egregious breaches of confidentiality erode the foundation of partnerships between advertisers and technology platforms.

Outraged advertisers, media buyers and digital marketing professionals are demanding justice, with their first demand being a full refund of advertising dollars wasted due to misalignment and invalid traffic. The impact of such misrepresentations on businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses, cannot be underestimated. The deceptive practices employed by tech giants undermine trust, hinder growth, and perpetuate a culture of irresponsibility. This, combined with concerns about Google’s ability to compete with new AI competitors, has seen the company’s stock price downgraded multiple times in recent days.

According to Dr. Fou, the big conundrum no one is talking about but needs to be explored is that Google claims its metrics are independently verified, but the MRC’s accreditation for DoubleVerify’s YouTube viewability measurement. In detail, DV has done the calculations and reports data provided by YouTube. In other words, data is not measured independently by JavaScript.

The time has come for the digital advertising industry to demand transparency, accountability and meaningful change to restore trust and ensure a fair and ethical ecosystem for all involved stakeholders. To rebuild trust and ensure that all advertising dollars are effectively invested, the industry must strive for more rigorous vetting processes, improved quality control, and greater visibility into advertising placements.

