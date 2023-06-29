Google reportedly violates standards in third-party ad deals





Google violated its promised standards about 80% of the time when running video ads on other websites. The rate calls into question Google’s transparent online advertising business for the search giant, according to the explosive report.

A new study from advertising campaign analytics firm Analytics cites a lack of transparency on Google’s own TrueView platform, which serves choice-based ads and services to viewers.

TrueView asks the user if they want to skip the video ad after 5 seconds. Our policy states that TrueView ads play before the site’s main video content, are skippable, and have audio.

The service also promises that advertisers will only pay for ads that are played in full and not skipped.

However, Adalytics found that Google violated these parameters 80% of the time, costing media buyers up to billions of dollars in digital ad spend, which is spent on small, low-profile ads. I claimed. [or] “Autoplay” video ads, according to the report.

Adalytics noted that these ads were playing on sites that didn’t meet Google’s monetization standards, and Google touted a “careful review” system that approves “high-quality Google video partners” outside of the YouTube platform. However, he pointed out that it does not seem to comply. To.

“This is an unacceptable breach of trust by YouTube,” Joshua Lowcock, global chief media officer at ad agency UM Worldwide, told The Wall Street Journal.

Google promises various standards when advertising on third-party websites, including that the ads be skippable and have audio. According to a new report, tech giants violate these parameters about 80% of the time. Getty Images

“Google must rectify this issue and fully refund clients for any fraud or impressions that did not meet Google’s own policies,” he added.

When advertising on third-party sites, brands typically pay $100 for every 1,000 ad views. A premium is charged for more desirable ad placements, such as landing page margins on third-party sites.

A Fortune 500 brand can spend over $75,000 for a TrueView campaign, according to Adaritics reports.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has not disclosed how much revenue it will make from Google Video Partners and TrueView. But according to Statista, Google made $224.47 billion in total ad revenue last year.

Adalytics also found that TrueView was placing its customers’ ads primarily on YouTube and not on ineligible third-party sites that contained “clickbait” content and misinformation. YouTube is typically the most desirable for advertisers with approximately 370 million monthly active users.

“For one Fortune 500 brand that spent tens of thousands of dollars on a specific TrueView skippable in-stream campaign, nearly 90% of the campaign budget was spent on Google Video partners’ mobile apps and websites.” Only 10% of the TrueView campaign budget was delivered via

Adalytics drew its conclusions by observing campaigns for over 1,100 brands that scored billions of ad impressions between 2020 and 2023. The company shared its results with the journal.

The analytics firm said the video ads run by major brands such as Johnson & Johnson, American Express, Samsung, Sephora, Macy’s, Disney+ and The Wall Street Journal violated Google’s promised standards. The paper reported that he said.

Advertisements for government agencies such as Medicare, the US military, the Social Security Administration, and the New York City government were also affected by the infringement.

A study found that more than half of the budget spent on bundling was spent on non-YouTube properties for all brands in the Analytics sample.

Several ad buyers told the journal they didn’t know when their ads would run or on third-party sites.

Google offers TrueView campaigns. The campaign will display ads on both third-party sites and apps, as well as on YouTube, a preferred platform for advertisers due to its large user base. REUTERS

Meanwhile, a Google spokesperson told the media outlet that advertisers will have a clear picture of when their ads may appear on third-party sites and how much money will be spent there. Told. He also pointed out that advertisers can easily opt out of Google’s advertising program.

When the Post reached out to the tech giant for comment, a spokesperson pointed to a blog post titled “Transparency and Brand Safety at Google Video Partners.”

“This report incorrectly suggests that most of the campaign spend is driven by GVP and not YouTube,” the blog states.

Adalytics also claims that “advertisers are in control,” but pointed to testimonies from media buyers in its report, stating that it “feels it is not a highly transparent investment.” there is

