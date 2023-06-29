Google refocuses on AR strategy after shutting down Iris





Google Glass was ahead of its time, introducing the world to a fascinating new realm of augmented reality. Google promoted the idea of ​​wearable technology as a means of seamlessly integrating digital information into the user’s physical world. But a shift in public opinion forced Google Glass to pivot from a consumer application to a purely business use, and the project was eventually closed earlier this year following this shift. Google’s AR history comes to the end of yet another chapter after rumors of Google returning to smart glasses with its AR initiative, Project Iris, have been scrapped as well.

Iris is believed to have been iterated many times during its lifecycle. But despite the plans and progress, a new report from Business Insider, citing sources inside Google, says Iris was haphazardly abandoned after Google’s restructuring period earlier this year.

Another kind of AR glasses, Iris, wasn’t just an ambitious endeavor by Google. Google nurtured this project for several years, continuing its apparent ambition to enter the AR wearables market with its own hardware. Google has also strengthened its talent through acquisitions as part of its strategic AR push. Of particular note is the 2020 acquisition of Canadian company North, which specializes in AR eyewear. North’s original device, the Focals, was eerily similar to an early version of the Iris. Google then demoed what’s possible with Iris and its cutting-edge translation capabilities.

With the discontinuation of the Iris project, Google has significantly changed its approach to AR. The company is now reportedly focused on establishing an AR software platform, which it hopes to license to other manufacturers, rather than manufacturing hardware.

At the core of this new strategy is an internal prototyping platform, Betty, where Google oversees the platform on which other companies develop hardware and license Google technology, making it something of an “Android for AR.” It is said that he hopes That said, some employees still expressed hope that Google might eventually bring back the Iris glasses, perhaps suggesting that Glass’s dream of a formal successor is forever. It may not have died in the

