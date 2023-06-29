Google: Why I Think New Highs Are Coming (Ratings Upgraded) (NASDAQ:GOOG)





Tech stocks, which have delivered big gains to the broader market so far this year, have seen some consolidation recently. Some companies are consolidating more than others, and in the case of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), aka Google, that consolidation has been a complete setback. Alphabet has been relatively weak against tech giants this year, but charts, valuations, return to average sales and margin growth, and seasonality all line up in favor of the bulls at this point. there is

Alphabet stock has been on a downtrend since its big rally at the start of the year ended just below $130. The pullback made sense as the stock closed about $11 lower yesterday. In fact, I think this means enough to reset the momentum and put the stock at a critical support level, which I think is very likely to hold.

The rising 50-day simple moving average is currently at $117 and the stock bounced back very nicely from there yesterday. This buy signifies that the bulls are still interested and there is a support zone from previous gaps and support/resistance levels that will make this area very important. There are three reasons for bulls’ resistance between $116 and $118, as the zone has a low at around $116 and a high at around $118. This kind of confluence of support is something I like to trade as the odds are much more in favor of the bulls.

What’s even more fascinating is that my favorite trend indicator, the PPO, is back just above the center line. The stock was overbought at $130, but that is no longer the case, and the image of momentum confirms the rebound here.

Alphabet has performed very poorly relative to its peers, the latter outperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) by a staggering 30% this year (so far). Alphabet has underperformed the group, but I think that’s changing.

Looking at the seasonality of the alphabet, we can see that July has been 100% positive for the last few years.

August is only half of that, and September is even worse, but I see a very good reversal in seasonality between now and the end of the year.

Regression to mean

Alphabet, like many tech companies, saw a significant increase in revenue and profits during the pandemic. However, it soon cleared and the estimates returned to more reasonable levels. In fact, the lengthy cycle of downgrades shown below appears to be over, a positive catalyst for further progress.

looking for alpha

The earnings revision is not exactly progressing, but it’s flattening out and starting to turn positive. About 62% of the recent topline revisions are up, which is a good start in terms of a change in sentiment. Wedbush released a memo earlier this week about Alphabet’s ability to seize new vigor in cloud spending, and if that’s true, those projections should start to slowly rise.

Now, I don’t think Alphabet’s stock is in relative turmoil because its business is no longer attractive. After all, the company is a major global player in what nearly everyone uses. Rather, corporate sales and bottom line growth have slowed significantly since the pandemic, returning to average. The good news is that after this year’s turmoil, we should see Alphabet’s top and bottom lines rise again and return to more normalized levels. Revenue and profit growth moved up quickly during the pandemic and are now moving down too quickly. Now is the time for the next ascent.

actual

You can see the actual revenue growth rate each year and the forecast for the next few years, but this year’s low is 6%. With double-digit growth projected for 2024 and 2025, that’s exactly why I think the stock will appreciate again in the coming months in anticipation of that.

The same is true for operating margins, which rebounded last year after profitability surged during the pandemic.

actual

The difference with the margin is that normalization is already underway and the bottom was last year, not this year. That’s even better news for Alphabet, meaning that if revenue growth accelerates further, the profitability gains will be even greater. The company has focused on efficiencies in recent months, which has largely meant layoffs that will generate even more profits if earnings trends return.

That’s why the EPS correction increased before the earnings came in, and if I’m right, there’s more where this came from.

looking for alpha

Current levels are still well below their early 2022 peak, but with revenue growth accelerating again towards the end of the year and margin growth already starting, it’s a good idea to get higher EPS. In my opinion it’s a matter of time estimate.

Risks and Other Considerations

Of course, owning an Alphabet today is not without risks. Analysts have been calling for valuations in recent days, citing fears that AI will erode revenue and potentially reduce advertising spending in the event of a recession. For me personally, I see no signs of a coming recession. Even if a recession does come, the economy is likely to be mild unless something changes significantly. Alphabet has performed exceptionally well in past recessions, so if the stock falls, that’s another reason to buy.

Evaluations will be completed soon, but at this point it’s just a dread to see revenue decline as a result of AI-generated responses (rather than ad inventory). Will it come true? of course. But are you going to let go of what looks like a golden opportunity in this stock now because something might happen in the next few quarters? no.

The bottom line is that there is always something to worry about when it comes to Alphabet or any other possible company. So you can sit and worry without buying anything, or you can seize the opportunities that are in front of you.

final thoughts

Along with stock prices, valuations have risen in recent months as the stock has outpaced growth from EPS revisions. But Alphabet still looks cheap to me, as you can see in the five-year forward P/E chart below.

actual

The median valuation over the past five years has been 25 times expected earnings, and the stock is currently trading at 21 times. This is also below pre-pandemic stock levels, but I believe this situation will be corrected later this year as valuations recognize sales and margin growth next year.

Putting it all together, the Google charts look poised for a reversal, positive seasonality to come, estimates of increased revenue and margin growth over the next few years, and reasonable valuations. For these reasons, I am a strong buy in Alphabet stock today. We see new highs coming later this year, and probably soon. As usual, we use stops to limit risk, but given the balance this year, I think this horse has legs.

