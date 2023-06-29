Former Google employee looking for work months after being laid off, says job market is tough





By Divyanshi Sharma: Google announced in January this year that it would lay off 12,000 people, and the announcement caused quite a stir in the industry. The tech giant’s decisions touched thousands of lives around the world, many of whom shared their plight on LinkedIn. Some techies tried to look for better opportunities on job search platforms, while others simply wanted to get their story out in front of the world.

One employee who was laid off from Google five months ago shared his story on LinkedIn, writing that he was still struggling to find a new role and lost everything in the blink of an eye.

Former Google employee says he thought it was the only place

“I had this idea that Google was the only place for me, but one day I realized that reality and the hard work I put into not only my role and my team, but the entire Latina/X community. I remember, Google stole it from me in an instant,” the woman wrote on LinkedIn.

It’s been five months since she lost her job, adding that she’s had “some shame, some sadness, some frustration and a loss of confidence” along the way.

“It’s been interesting to reflect on what I could have done differently since being fired, to question every decision I’ve made regarding my career path and trajectory, and to more deliberately question my worth and worth. It’s been 5 months, and while it’s been a little embarrassing at times, sharing this news has left me feeling sad, frustrated, and at times terribly demoralized, but here I feel I have to. and thankfully I can say it’s been somewhat cathartic,” she wrote.

The former Google executive went on to add that the company “is a great place to call home, and we appreciate our kind and caring colleagues.” She also said that she will continue to appreciate the time she spent at Google and that she loved her work at Google.

About how brutal the current job market is, she wrote: “That said, the job market is brutal, and as someone who has made a career out of recruiting, it’s very difficult to stay hopeful in a black hole of hundreds of applicants. The element that was done is a refusal.”

She then asked her LinkedIn connections to help her find a new job.

Google layoffs continue

Google recently announced that it would lay off employees working on the Waze maps app as it began integrating it into its Google Maps products.

Chris Phillips, the head of Google’s Geo division, sent an email to employees to inform them of the layoffs. The exact number of employees affected by this decision is not yet known.

“In order to create a better and more seamless long-term experience for Waze advertisers, we have begun migrating Waze’s existing advertising system to Google advertising technology,” Google said in a statement to Reuters about the recent job cuts. As part of that.” With the update, we have reduced the monetization-focused role of Waze Ads. “

— end —

