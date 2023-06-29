Achieving Cloud Cost Optimization: A Guide to Cloud FinOps





Cloud FinOps is a framework, discipline and cultural change that combines people, process and technology to foster financial awareness and accountability. FinOps practices align engineering, finance, technology, and business leaders and teams around the primary objective of maximizing business value from the cloud. Cloud FinOps practices require all business stakeholders to not only take responsibility for their expenditures and costs, but also optimize them. These practices help businesses manage their consumption and make better data-driven cloud spending decisions. Cloud FinOps consists of his five components:

Accountability and Realization Establish governance and policies to manage cloud spend and deliver business value.

Measure and Realize Drive financial responsibility and value realization with a defined set of KPIs and success metrics.

Cost optimization Provides financial visibility and IT resource usage recommendations to optimize cloud spending.

Planning and Forecasting Modernize budgeting, forecasting and chargeback methods to enable iterative, innovative and cost-effective development methodologies.

Tools and Accelerators Deploy and integrate a suite of cloud cost tools to effectively manage and track your cloud spend. Learn more about.

For an overview of the Cloud FinOps framework and details on the five building blocks, check out the following resources:

The point is, Cloud FinOps is not about saving money. It’s about making money. Fostering a cost-focused culture, financial responsibility, and business agility in the cloud is key. No matter where you are in your journey to the cloud, practicing cloud FinOps can help you get the most value out of Google Cloud. This framework helps remove roadblocks, implement building blocks, and enable teams to make better business decisions.

The journey of cloud FinOps

Implementing Cloud FinOps is neither a destination nor a checkbox for organizations to check and archive. Rather, Cloud FinOps is an ongoing effort and discipline. It is iterative in nature. Therefore, growth and maturity across processes, functions and domains require action, repetition and continuous learning.

Across the five FinOps building blocks, we have identified 50 sub-processes to best understand an organization’s FinOps proficiency, competencies, practice areas and blind spots. Rate them on a scale of 1 to 5 and classify them into one of three maturity stages: crawl, walk, or run. Organizations in the crawl stage tend to focus on technical problem solving and cloud cost visibility. Organizations in the Walk stage focus on strategic improvements, such as adopting cost visibility dashboards, to realize greater business value. And organizations in the execution phase consider costs in both process and cloud architecture, focusing primarily on transformational change and strategic innovation.

Through this crawl, walk, run maturity model, you can assess proficiency, establish benchmarks, and recommend targeted action plans for FinOps adoption. And regardless of maturity, organizations can take rapid and scalable action to not only drive improvement, but also measure results and gain insights.

The key here is that regardless of your organization’s Cloud FinOps maturity level, you can take small steps towards continuous improvement now. Here are some common focus areas and some other resources you can access, organized by maturity level.

