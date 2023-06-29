Cadence Delivers Certified Innovative Backside Mount Flow to Support Samsung Foundry SF2 Tech





SAN JOSE, Calif., June 28, 2023 – Cadence Design Systems, Inc. today announced that it has delivered a fully certified backside implementation flow supporting Samsung Foundrys SF2 process nodes. This latest partnership between Cadence and Samsung Foundry enables customers to leverage Cadence’s Digital Full Flow and corresponding Process Design Kits (PDKs) to accelerate innovation in next-generation mobile, automotive, AI and hyperscale chip designs will be This flow has already been validated with a successful tapeout of 2nm test chips.

A complete Cadence RTL to GDS flow optimized for Samsung Foundry 2nm process technology includes Genus Synthesis Solution, Innovus Implementation System, Integrity 3D-IC Platform, Quantus Extraction Solution, Pegasus Verification System, Voltus IC Power Integrity Solution , Tempus included. Timing signoff solution and Tempus ECO option. Backside routing improves PPA results, reduces congestion in frontside layers, and can be used for power distribution networks, clock tree nets, and signal routing. Therefore, the four Innovas Implementation System engines are optimized for the Samsung Foundry 2nm process.

The Innovus GigaPlace engine automatically places and legalizes nano-through-silicon via (nTSV) structures to enable connectivity between front-side and back-side layers. The Innovus GigaOpt engine uses a backing layer for long wires where timing is critical to improve chip performance. The Innovus NanoRoute engine essentially follows the rules of the technology Library Exchange Format (LEF).

In addition to the Innovus Implementation System engine capabilities supporting SF2 technology, the Quantus Extraction Solution fully supports backside layers, allowing the Tempus Timing Solution to sign off designs that combine frontside and backside layers, and power distribution meshes. reduce the voltage drop on the The wiring performance of the front metal layer has been improved.

Sang-yoon Kim, vice president of foundry design technology team at Samsung Electronics, said that through our ongoing collaboration with Cadence, we were always looking for new ways to help our mutual customers accelerate next-generation design innovation. . The successful deployment of this rear design flow, fully supported by the Cadence digital flow, allows our customers to reap the benefits of our advanced SF2 technology.

Designers can reduce time to market by leveraging the full RTL to GDS flow and collaboration with Samsung Foundry on SF2 technology, said Vivek Mishra, corporate vice president of Cadence’s Digital & Signoff Group. said. We have already seen successful tapeouts and were excited to see our customers achieve even more design successes using our latest technology.

For more information on Cadences Advanced Node Digital Solutions, please visit cadence.com/go/advnddigitalsf2.

About Cadence

Cadence is a central leader in electronic systems design, built on over 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying intelligent system design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering chip-to-board, We offer exceptional electronic products, right down to complete systems. Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of his 100 Best Companies to Work For for the ninth year in a row. For more information, visit cadence.com.

