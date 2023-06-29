Sci-fi drag queen speaks out after Google denies Pride presence





The event, which began as a corporate pride celebration at a San Francisco club, reportedly pulled out of its involvement with Tuesday night’s drag show featuring Peach Christ amid internal employee protests against the event. became the spark of the culture war.

An article first reported by USA Today lists the names of two Google employees who wrote a petition asking Google to cancel the event and apologize for promoting anti-Christian themes.

The event, which featured long-time drag performer and artist Peaches Christ in San Francisco, continued to be held at Castro’s Bo Nightclub with Google employees in attendance, but unlike last year, the company wasn’t directly involved. said Christ.

San Francisco drag queen Peaches Christ performs at Bo on June 27, 2023.Video: Courtesy of Peaches Christ

The same event I hosted at Bo last year was a (Google) sanctioned event, Christ told Chronicle. For Google employees, especially those who were there last night, you can see how disappointed and embarrassed they are. Christ added that many people at the event approached the performer and offered an apology.

We have long been very proud to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community. Google said in an emailed statement that it was only by an anonymous spokesperson. The company has been a sponsor of Pride events throughout the city for many years.

This particular event was booked and shared by one team without going through the standard event process, the statement said. Event organizers changed the official team event locally, but the performance continued at the scheduled venue and was open to the public, allowing employees to continue to participate.

The company did not respond to a question about whether there was pressure internally from employees to stay away from the event.

In a video shared from the event of Christ wearing Dragalia, we could see her getting a bit out of character for the audience.

This incident at Google, unfortunately today, really shows a huge surge of hate across the country, using drag queens and transgender people as scapegoats. said Christ. There is only hatred.

Over the past few months, various states have banned live drag show performances. Politicians describe drag queen picture book time at the library as a grooming event. And the companies that support drag queens are targeted by groups morally opposed to the notion of drag queen performance.

Many of the Bay Area tech companies that have moved or opened offices in Texas and Florida also target transgender and LGBTQ rights, even though many profess open and liberal values. It has been largely silent on these state bills.

Joshua Cook, managing partner of Beaux, said he heard from Google employees that they were part of the company’s LGBTQ group and that they were hosting the event. said the show did not take place. It will still go according to plan.

Cook said he is very grateful that queer Google groups continue to choose us to celebrate, saying, “I let them know, great, we’re part of the It angered Christians,” he added.

It’s not the first time a Pride celebration has been controversial and in the public eye.

In May, the Los Angeles Dodgers launched the raucous San Francisco charity Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a gay group known as much for their community activism as their drag costumes and nun practices, to the Dodgers. – Decided not to invite from the Pride Night Festival at the stadium. Pressure from conservatives, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

The team eventually reinstated the invite after the LGBTQ community expressed anger and promised to boycott the Pride Night celebration. But protests by religious groups ruined the festival, highlighting deep-seated fears about the rights of drag as an art form.

Christ said that when this kind of controversy arises and corporations don’t stand their ground, we queer people don’t think there was a real alliance. you are Google What you decide matters.

