University Administrators Adopt ChatGPT Despite Concerns





When Wells College graduates gathered last month, President Jonathan Gibraltar delivered a commencement address like countless others across the country. The usual themes of preparing for challenges and setbacks, developing perseverance, and embracing opportunities are addressed.

But his speech culminated in a twist.

Before I leave this speech, I wanted to let you know that everything I have just told you was written by artificial intelligence. Mr Gibralter revealed to an astonished audience that he had commissioned ChatGPT to write a commencement address to the graduates from the President of Wells College.

most popular stories

most popular

Why did I do that, why did I tell you this? a world where chatbots can replace the need for intellectual curiosity, and some people think that people look back on their lives by the number of people they connect with on social media, but soon people will The list of worlds that will populate the Metaverse is endless, Professor Gibralter told students, urging them to stay intellectually curious.

make the point

In an interview with Inside Higher Ed, Gibralter said he reflected on ChatGPT when he sat down to write his commencement address and was intrigued to see what the program had to offer. Gibralter said the speech generated by the artificial intelligence tool was fine overall, but it lacked the heartfelt message he wanted to convey to the graduates.

The president then developed a message about thinking critically, reasoning wisely, and acting humanely, based on the university’s mission statement. Above all, he encouraged the graduates to pursue and cherish their relationships.

As you graduate from Wells College, remember that the connections I always want you to make are directly with other people, not through chatbots, social media sites, or the metaverse. You have the opportunity to carve your own path in this life, Mr Gibralter said, and the most meaningful path will be the one you take in your relationships with other people in your life.

Overall, Gibralter sought to emphasize the importance of building relationships in an increasingly technology-driven world and the value of a liberal arts education.

Gibraltar wasn’t the only university president to use ChatGPT for his commencement speeches this season.

Northeastern University President Joseph Aoun asked ChatGPT to provide a list of the top five graduation cliches. Programs offered Follow your dreams. You can make a difference in the world. Believe in yourself; don’t be afraid to take risks. [and] Never give up on your goals.

Aoun shared the details and offered his own lessons in his graduation speech last month. “Opportunity is always in motion, machines don’t cry” [and] Get out of the TikTok tunnel.

Prabhu David, Michigan State University’s Vice Chancellor for Faculty Development, who holds various other responsibilities, also asked ChatGPT to help deliver a Commencement speech at the School of Communication Arts and Sciences last month.

In his talk, David talked about his experience with ChatGPT, and while he struggled with prompts at times, he provided most of the elements needed for a commencement speech, including some standard boilerplate phrases. I said yes. The overarching theme focused on treating people with grace, and David finally concluded his speech with a Bible verse that ChatGPT provided.

Other AI experiments

The use of ChatGPT by college leaders in their commencement speeches, despite many higher education institutions’ concerns about its potential for abuse, is a testament to the expectations surrounding rapidly evolving technology. It reflects a mixed situation of uncertainty.

Much of the focus on generative AI focuses on the risks of student use and abuse. Concerns about academic fraud have disrupted higher education since ChatGPT, one of his most popular AI tools, was launched last fall. Many academics criticize how students leverage ChatGPT to write papers instead of writing them themselves.

I think the general reaction of faculty is one of anxiety and uncertainty, Professor Gibralter said.

However, despite concerns about students’ use of AI, university leaders are also interested in the untapped potential of AI, and are using Chat GPT and other technologies to accomplish a variety of tasks. using tools. Some colleges are experimenting with how to make headlines.

After the shooting at Michigan State University in February, the Vanderbilt University Peabody Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, as noted above the byline, issued a statement, all written by ChatGPT, to campus voters. emailed to. Vanderbilt quickly apologized after the email sparked outrage.

Southern New Hampshire University also experimented with ChatGPT and used the tool to help create content modules for the Phlebotomy class. We also asked an AI tool to script a 30-second commercial for him promoting the facility and create a selection of shots. In both cases, his AI tools show promise, SNHU dean Paul LeBlanc said in his opinion piece for his Inside Higher Ed in March. At the time, he argued, the higher education sector needed to stay ahead of the coming paradigm shift.

Many institutions, including Harvard and Georgia Tech, are exploring ways to leverage AI tools as virtual teaching assistants in certain courses.

Also, some university leaders are experimenting with ChatGPT in their personal projects.

Minerva University president Mike McGee recently told Inside Higher Ed that he considered using ChatGPT when writing a book on academic policy. McGee, who was working on a chapter that explored game theory, said he had inserted a few paragraphs into the program and asked him to rewrite it in the way game theory scholars do it. He was amazed to see the tool quickly transform his own work into paragraphs reflecting high-level game theory arguments.

But McGee isn’t sure if those fixes will be used in the book, and says he’s still grappling with the nascent technology. He noted that the work raises thorny questions about authorship and ethics.

The looming possibilities of AI

Higher education faces a new reality, Stephen Monroe, dean and professor of writing rhetoric at the University of Mississippi, told Inside Higher Ed.

In an email, Monroe wrote that whether we like it or not, those of us who typically work in the humanities and higher education are now as much a stakeholder as Silicon Valley’s enthusiastic developers. We need to think carefully about preparing our students to use generative AI ethically and effectively. We need to update our pedagogy, but we also need to remember that human meaning is created by human writers. AI can assist in that process, but not replace it.

The use of artificial intelligence in higher education applications is nothing new. For example, chatbots are common on his website at the university and can answer basic questions about admissions, financial aid, and other topics. However, these features often have certain limitations. But experts believe that leveraging ever-improving AI will not only improve the quality of current services such as chat bots, but also introduce new tools that educational institutions can adopt.

Ron Yanoski, director of the research advisory services team at consulting firm EAB, noted that higher education institutions view ChatGPT with a combination of unease and hostility. Many faculty and administrators were initially unaware of the potential or focused on the potential for abuse.

Panic over potential abuse continues, and despite a flurry of statements from university officials about ChatGPT and academic misconduct over the last academic year, the field is increasingly concerned about how to utilize such tools. Janoski believes they are becoming more tolerant.

He encouraged university leaders to create a high-level task force to focus on ChatGPT and other AI implementations, improving data analysis, tutoring services, chatbot capabilities, and the ability to improve the capabilities of chatbots. He pointed out the great potential of such tools in new fields that have not yet been explored.

The debate over AI is still in its infancy, Yanoski said. Also, the product itself is still maturing, which means that users are likely to experience a lot of trial and error and occasional failures when trying to implement the product.

There will be some gray areas here, Janoski said. Someone makes a mistake or is unaware of other people’s perceptions, trying to find out what is not considered appropriate.

Higher education is often criticized as a slow-moving field, akin to the turning of a cargo ship. Gibraltar recalled that years ago when distance learning was about sending videotapes by mail, some believed it would lead to the collapse of educational institutions. Although he usually stands on the side of innovation, he said he was wary of the rise of tools like ChatGPT.

Having been in higher education for 37 years, this question worries me. Because the information available is incredibly wide and deep, some is true, some is not, it’s like triangulating the information. And I hope it doesn’t replace the relevance and importance of relationships and contacts, Gibralter said.

But now that AI is in full swing, he said, universities need to learn to cooperate with such tools, not resist them. Considering the new challenges that AI brings along with the potential for solutions.

He said he thinks it’s up to every higher education institution to decide how to balance two somewhat conflicting views. How can it be used to enhance learning? How can this be used to increase the visibility and availability of context and content to students? How can I make sure that I’m continuously working on

As in Gibraltar, many university presidents are still looking for answers to these questions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/news/tech-innovation/artificial-intelligence/2023/06/29/college-administrators-embrace-chatgpt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos