



The Kremlin wants to use AI to strengthen information management. This plan faces a fatal flaw in fact.

At the recent St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a fantastical, electric blue AI-powered video of Russian far-right leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky was unveiled, proclaiming Ukraine to be liberated from the Nazis.

However, there was a problem. The ultranationalist spark died of COVID-19 last year, and his confidence in liberating Ukraine has faced the reality of a conspicuous lack of Nazis, Ukrainian battlefield losses, and an attempted uprising by the Wagner Group. ing. Similarly, Western sanctions and weak ideology appear to undermine Russia’s overall AI attack.

The annual St. Petersburg Forum has long been a powerful gathering of tech elites and Russia’s first event to attract Western investment. No Western leaders attended this year. Indians, Chinese and Arabs made up the bulk of the guest list.

At the forum, President Vladimir Putin spoke passionately about Russia’s AI progress in his keynote speech. He boasted of self-driving trucks and taxis and announced a new forum dedicated to AI. Still, Putin’s main concern seems to have been the dangers of Western-dominated AI rather than the opportunities it presents. He warned that Russia needs to strengthen information security and monitor data flows so as not to compromise national security or national interests.

Putin is right to be worried. Large language models such as ChatGPT rely on mathematical predictions to assume that patterns found in training data are patterns users want. A model trained on a corpus of all online texts that are predominantly in English is likely to exhibit the same assumptions as English media. When the author sent ChatGPT a Russian-language prompt to describe the Color Revolution, the chatbot replied that it was a democratic movement against authoritarian regimes. This contradicts official reports promoted by the Russian media and branded as a coup.

After applause from those who fear that generative AI will power Western ideological infiltration, several major Russian companies have announced ambitions to rival ChatGPT. His Yandex, a Russian tech giant, has incorporated his AI into its Alice product, his digital assistant similar to Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri. Publicly traded conglomerate Sistemma unveiled its own ChatGPT competitor targeted at professional use in his March, based on research from Stanford University. This model is probably a variation of his Alpaca model from college that was released a few weeks ago. State-owned Sberbank debuted GigaChat in beta in April. This includes an image generator, which is probably already built into the bank’s helpbot.

Models trained by Russians on native Russian content do not automatically produce pro-Russian results. With penalties for disinformation in place, many Russian modelers may choose to avoid discussing sensitive issues. When the author asked Alice in her Yandexs about the color revolution, the bot replied that she was not at all ready to talk about this topic, so as not to offend anyone. When asked what caused the special military operation in Ukraine, Alice replied, “I don’t talk about such topics.”

Besides self-censorship, Russian AI products face another strong headwind. By the time the Russian powerhouse presented the model, the US version had already overtaken them. Alpaca, the basis of the Sistemmas model, currently ranks only 15th in a popular leaderboard comparing model performance across a large number of tests.

Western technology sanctions pose additional challenges. The most powerful AI models require strong computing power, which Russia lacks. So getting results from Russian models can be much slower than using the clunkiest VPN to access American models.

At the same time, the massive outflow of IT talent after the invasion of Ukraine limits the brains available to each country. The Kremlin’s paranoia and propaganda machinery are fundamentally at odds with the limitless possibilities of generative AI.

Putin will have to decide between the potential of AI and information security, which he cherishes. He is likely to support information control. It seems like a losing battle. A nationalist like Vladimir Zhirinovsky must go to the grave.

Ben Dubow is a CEPA Non-Resident Fellow and founder of Omelas, which specializes in data and analysis of nation-state web activity.

Bandwidth is CEPA’s online journal dedicated to advancing transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

