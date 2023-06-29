Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 7 Pro: Pros and Cons of Folding Phones





intro

Google is now launching a foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, but how is it different from Google’s previous flagship smartphone, the Pixel 7 Pro? Is battery life as good, and can the Pixel Fold take as good photos as his Pixel 7 Pro?

This comparison explores the design differences, comfort of using a foldable phone versus a regular slab phone, software experience, performance, battery life, and camera quality.

And we haven’t forgotten that the Pixel Fold has to hold up to a high standard. After all, it cost him a whopping $1,800 to buy, he has two Pixel 7 Pros, and one Pixel Fold can leave him with change in his pocket.

A quick summary of the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7 Pro:

Pixel 7 Pro is thinner and lighter Pixel Fold has a much larger main screen but smaller outer display Both feature 120Hz smooth scrolling Camera quality is similar, but there are differences The Pixel 7 Pro has a slightly larger battery, and both charge fairly slowly

table of contents:

Design and display quality The big question about foldables: is it durable enough?

Google has managed to slim down the Pixel Fold, and even when folded it’s not much thicker than the regular Pixel 7 Pro.

We think Google made the right decision to slim down the Pixel Fold. The company explains that it even had to move some of the hinge to the edge of the phone in order to make everything as thin as ever, at a much higher cost. There are bezels around the display, but we prefer thin foldable phones to slim bezels.

One thing you can’t get around, though, is how heavy the Pixel Fold is. Although it weighs just 10 ounces, you’ll notice that the Pixel Fold is over 30% heavier than the Pixel 7 Pro’s 7.5 ounces.

But perhaps the biggest concern for most people with a smartphone like the Pixel Fold is its durability. Foldable phones are still more prone to breaking than regular phones, and they don’t have the biggest enemy of foldable screens: dust protection.

You should be a little more careful with your flip phone and take out some sort of insurance.

As for the Pixel 7 Pro, it has an IP68 water and dust protection rating and is very solidly built.

When it comes to biometrics, both phones rely on fingerprint scanners, but the Pixel Fold’s fingerprint scanner is built into the side power button, while the Pixel 7 Pro has an in-screen fingerprint reader. , is a bit slow.

Performance and SoftwareTensor G2 are on both, but the Pixel Fold includes some multitasking tricks

There is no difference between the chips in both phones. Both are powered by the latest Google Tensor G2 and also have the same 12 GB of his LPDDR5 RAM.

Both run very smoothly, with well-optimized animations that enhance the sleek feel of the interface.

Both phones have Android 13 in the form Google envisioned, and I like the clean UI with no duplicate apps.

Both get the standard Google treatment when it comes to software updates. 3 years for major OS updates and 5 years for security updates.

That’s fine, but honestly, I expected a little more from the pricey Pixel Fold. That was a great point.

When it comes to software, the main advantage of having a foldable phone with a big screen is that split-screen multitasking becomes more enjoyable.

Interestingly, Google limits multitasking on the Pixel Fold to just two apps (unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which can run three apps and a floating app on top). Most people should be fine with this, but some power users might be a little disappointed.

And by simply docking apps to the Pixel Fold, multitasking is much faster compared to the Pixel 7 Pro’s traditional UI.

CameraPixel 7 Pro has a slight advantage, but is pretty much the same

Making an incredibly thin phone like the Pixel Fold meant Google had to use a slightly smaller camera sensor compared to the Pixel 7 Pro.

I don’t think this is an issue for most people, but again, some may notice a slight drop in quality or a little more noise in certain shots.

In terms of cameras, it has the same triple main camera system. A wide camera, an ultra wide camera and a very nice 5X zoom camera.

Images from both the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7 Pro have the same “Pixel” look with good dynamic range, but can have a slightly “flat” look.

If there’s one real downside to this camera system, it’s the portrait mode, where details look washed out. However, in all other use cases you can expect excellent shots both during the day and at night.Audio quality and haptics

We haven’t tested the Pixel Fold’s audio quality yet, but we plan to do so soon, so check back soon for more feedback on this.

Likewise, we’ll keep you updated on the quality of feedback for the haptic and vibration motors.

Battery life and charging Is the Pixel Fold on par with a regular phone?

Foldable smartphone designs make it very difficult to accommodate larger size batteries. So it’s no surprise that the Pixel 7 Pro’s 5,000mAh battery is larger than the Pixel Fold’s roughly 4,820mAh battery.

However, the difference in size is by no means large, around 4%.

We’ll be running all three independent battery tests with the Pixel Fold soon to see exactly how it compares to the Pixel 7 Pro, but it’s also a real impression we’re getting from the foldable device’s battery life. going to share.

All of this will be published next week, so check back then.

When it comes to charging, the Pixel 7 Pro is faster.

When charging with a cable, the Pixel 7 Pro gets up to 23W compared to 21W for the Pixel Fold. For wireless charging, the difference is even greater. The Pixel 7 Pro supports 23W, while the Pixel Fold supports speeds of just 7.5W. This is the big difference with wireless charging.

Spec Comparison Specs GooglePixel FoldGooglePixel 7 Pro Size and Weight Folded: 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm Unfolded: 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm

283g (10oz)

162.9×76.6×8.9mm

212g (7.5oz)

Display main: 7.6 inch OLED 10.8:9 ratio 120Hz

Cover: 5.8 inch OLED 17.4:9 ratio

6.7-inch OLED19.5:9 ratio 120Hz processorGoogle Tensor G2Google Tensor G2RAM, storage and price12/256GB $1,800012/512GB $1,920012/256GB $9,00012/512GB $1,000 SoftwareAndroid 13Android 13 Camera48MP Wide Camera, f/1.710.8MP Ultra, f/2.210.8MP 5X zoom, f/3.05

9.5MP outer front cam 8MP inner front cam

50MP Wide, 25mm f/1.912MP Ultra, f/2.248MP 5X Zoom, f/3.5

10.8MP front cam

Battery Size4,821 mAh5,000 mAh Charging Speed21W Wired7.5W Wireless23W Wired23W Wireless

As you can see, the Pixel 7 Pro has some advantages in terms of pure specs. It weighs significantly less, uses a larger camera sensor, a slightly larger battery and faster charging.

Summary and Final Verdict

It’s hard to compare phones with completely different form factors, but if you’re like us, you might face this choice.

The deciding factor here is knowing how much of the Pixel Fold’s larger screen you’ll be using and needing. In our experience, almost 70% or 80% of usage occurs on the cover screen of a foldable phone, and only 20% or 30% use that large screen. And yes, we will enjoy this very much.

So if you’re looking to play games or do other things that make more use of the main screen, the Pixel Fold might be the better choice.

However, if your use is mostly social media and texting, and occasionally more, you’ll actually prefer the convenience of the regular Pixel 7 Pro, which is light weight, reliable and solidly built. maybe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/reviews/Google-Pixel-Fold-vs-Pixel-7-Pro-foldable-phone-pros-and-cons_id5794 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos