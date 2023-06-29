RTIH’s Largest Retail Technology Articles on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Comment: Expanding representation of women and advice for young women entering the tech sector

At International Women in Engineering Day 2023, Mai Hassan, Solution Consultant for Excellent Zephyr, will discuss the main barriers for women entering the tech industry and creating real change through the recruitment process. He gave advice to people starting out.

Polytag and Biffa partner to help Ocado Retail, Co-op and Aldi capture packaging lifecycle data.

Polytag, a recycling technology company, and Biffa, a sustainable waste management company, have announced partnerships with Ocado Retail, Co-op and Aldi.

Through monitoring analytics via the Polytag dashboard, UK retailers will have access to real-time data insights such as when, where and how much packaging was recycled.

In addition, Polytag will enable Biffa to obtain real-time data on packaging composition directly through its processing operations, informing recycling strategies, sorting, investment in recovery equipment and future tracking of materials. .

The companies have teamed up with label printer Interket UK, the UK’s largest dairy cooperative Arla Foods and Muller Milk & Ingrigent to launch a 26-week bottle campaign for plastics, resources, efficiency and recycling charity RECOUPS. Partnered as part of the To Bottle Project.

This allowed Co-op water bottles and Aldi and Ocados to be UV 2D tagged printed by Interket UK using a Polytag UV tag reader retrofitted to a plastic conveyor at the Bifas Teeside MRF in North East England. milk is displayed.

Patchworks Announces New Tools for Ecommerce Brands: Connector Builder, Connector Marketplace and Process Flows

Patchworks has launched the latest additions to integration platform as a service (iPaaS) connector builders, connector marketplaces, and pre-built process flows that enable e-commerce brands to customize their own integrations.

Patchworks, a recent member of the MACH Alliance, uses the Connector Marketplace, a library of pre-built connectors, to enable teams with minimal technical expertise to quickly and quickly build the best applications with the click of a button. It says it can be easily integrated.

Connector Builder enables brands and agencies to automate, streamline, and grow their operations by building bespoke connectors for their systems. Process Flows also allow sellers to connect systems through drag-and-drop process workflows by connecting shapes in sequence.

Featuring DREST, DePoly and Dexory: 6 Retail Tech Funding Rounds You Should Know About

RTIH brings together six retail technology ventures that have recently secured significant investment in their operations, including Cart.com, Upp. and Utu.

Deutsche Bahn opens store in Berlin station with no checkout required using AiFi technology

AiFi has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art self-driving store inside Berlin’s Deutsche Bahn Ostbahnhof station.

The 24/7 ServiceStore is operated by DB Station&Service operated by SSP Deutschland.

US-based AiFi has expanded its presence in Europe over the last four years, but this newest location in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, Berlin will be the first to open to the public in Germany. increase.

“Our technology helps consumers avoid long lines and reclaim critical time in transit.It helps consumers get through the day faster and most importantly It allows us to focus our time and attention,” said Sander Garnier, Head of New Business and Accounts. AiFi Europe Manager.

“We are proud to partner with Deutsche Bahn to bring frictionless technology to shoppers and commuters at Berlin’s East Station.”

