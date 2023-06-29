Innovation and Circularity State: Certification Bodies Make Brands Claim Recycling





According to a panel of PCR use certification providers and early adopters, the display of third-party certified labels that describe the recycled content profile of packaging provides a means of assurance to the public. They say certification gives consumers confidence that products and packaging labeled as recycled plastic were made in a circular way. However, understanding how certification works and how converters and brands are compliant and audited is key to building true trust throughout the value chain. This is especially true at the level of brand owners and converters, long before the consumer gets their hands on the pack.

Two certifiers, specifically the ISCC PLUS certification guideline and SCS Global Services, with their expertise in process control certification in particular, were present to explain their value, along with certification participants Berry Global and SEE (Sealed Air) . They described the often-skeptical state of CPGs as gradually increasing adoption as they learned more about how education and certification work.

To the uninitiated, jargon-based claims like the mass balance approach can seem like smoke and mirrors. But other industries experienced similar skepticism long before the mass-balance approach to chemical recycling (and bio-based plastics) was introduced. Carbon credits, carbon offsets, or even the clean energy credits that power people’s homes, for example, were once seen as a way to fudge numbers to make unrealistic claims. However, as consumers and their suppliers of energy, travel and brands have become more familiar with these concepts, they have largely returned to normal. After a certain amount of education and understanding, these systems are widely trusted today.

A mass balance approach is a process that describes and accounts for the use of highly recycled or biobased materials in the final product when both recycled and virgin materials or biobased and fossil materials are used in the process. . Because advanced recycling is an early technology, it is often impractical to approach 100% utilization given the rarity of chemically recycled PCR. So approach is a matter of mean. Some of the chemically recycled material enters the facility and some exits the facility as packaging material. The material balance only tells you how much is used as part of the total. This technology is following a similar adoption process as prior art in other industries.

“The biggest question we get is what does an audit involve and what does it actually do? Okay, I see,” said Matt Rudolph, Vice President of International Business Development SCS Global Services. “We want to know in real numbers how much is circulating.” [certified recycled] How much material came in the door and how much came out.I want to know how to apply [as packaging] What is coming in and what is going out?There are standardized rules and when we walk [brand owners or converters] Through all these processes it becomes another conversation. ”

“It is important to have clear rules in place. Yes, it is more complicated in this industry,” added ISCC Director Dr. Jan Henke. [than in similar predecessors in energy sectors]. However, we simply need to follow existing approaches accepted by regulators. ”

How difficult is it for processors to get certified and sell certified recycled plastic packaging to brands? It’s not as troublesome as you might think. Certification of materials for converters typically takes about three months from start to finish.

“There’s complexity in it. I wouldn’t say it’s not complicated,” Rudolph said. “But even at the converter level, in most cases this is not the most difficult certification. We have an accounting system, physical matter coming in and going out.” There are templates that help converters get there, and they just have to put those systems in place. “It’s very feasible for a motivated company,” he concluded.

After overcoming initial skepticism and actively seeking mass-balance-based certified processors, the next step is to consider what kinds of claims brands can make. The answer depends on the application, but Henke says it tends to be expressed in plain language with an asterisk. For example, 50% certified recycled content, marked with an asterisk, directs interested consumers to more information on mass balance and advanced recycling. It is a beginning and is building awareness.

Many brands are still just building frameworks to incorporate this material and are not ready to bring it to the public, at least not until there is more public awareness. But it’s been a journey, and over time it’s gained adoption and recognition. According to Diane Mallett, Sustainability Director, North America Consumer Packaging, Berry Global, the most important thing is not to mislead consumers. Ensuring absolute transparency on complex subjects in a common language that consumers can understand is a balancing act and worthy of continued consideration.

Penelists say the FTC’s Green Guide, currently being redesigned following a recent call for public comment, provides an opportunity to codify mass balance and chemical recycling across toolkits for the future of circular plastic packaging. agreed.

“One of the greatest opportunities [for advancement in this field] Explicitly including a mass balance approach in the Green Guide,” Rudolph said.

At the moment, ISCC is the most popular and recognized certification, and perhaps furthest along its adoption and awareness curve. Adding regulatory support behind certification should speed things up.

“At some level, we can look at existing systems that have been put in place and bring comfort to regulators,” Rudolph added. “It’s not new. It’s not new. It’s borrowed from another industry. That’s how we build regulatory support for mass balance accounting systems.

After all, there isn’t enough PCR to meet most brands’ sustainability goals. According to panelists, leaving a high-end wrench out of your toolbox is a mistake.

So who will communicate the concept of mass balance to consumers? More generally, the Commission agreed that it extends to everyone in the supply chain. But more realistically, consumers only know, trust and relate to brand owners, making them the default torchbearers. While responsibility for communication rests with his CPG and brand, upstream suppliers of converters and reprocessors also share some burden in supporting the brand with accurate data. -PW

