10 Ways to Increase Conversions and Revenue — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





4| Harness the power of testimonials

Most consumers will want to know what others are saying about your product before completing their purchase. Trustpilot verified customer testimonials give potential customers confidence in your company.

It doesn’t necessarily guarantee a sale, but it removes one of the biggest stumbling blocks. Without positive reviews, consumers immediately become suspicious.

Additionally, testimonials often provide answers to consumer questions. This makes life easier for the customer care department.

5| Create a time-limited offer

Fear of missing an opportunity (also known as FOMO) is a big driver of getting more sales. Expired offers and promotions are a great way to force consumers to make a decision.

Some refuse the chance to get a good deal. But many others will convert. Your profit margin may be slightly lower, but you’ll spend less on marketing to them.

This is an initiative that can make your sales funnel much more efficient. Some people who ignore the transaction buy the item at a later date.

6| Keep an Eye on Promotion Days

In addition to executing time-bound deals through email and other channels, you can also take advantage of promotional days to get quick sales. May be held online or in physical stores.

Either way, this is your chance to build excitement around your brand while introducing the benefits of your product to a large audience in one day. Of course, it is very effective for product launches.

Another avenue to consider is trade events. This allows you to reach your target audience of B2B or B2C clients and win a large number of orders in a very short time.

7| Team up with other companies

When running a modern business, it’s easy to fall into the trap of pitting your company against the world.

However, it doesn’t have to be. In fact, partnering with another brand can directly increase sales. First, joint promotions can be conducted that allow consumers to purchase products from both companies at discounted prices. It will still help you make a profit.

In addition, mutually beneficial agreements can help you acquire new customers from other brands. After all, if you trust the other company, your vote of confidence will have impact.

