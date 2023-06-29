Supreme Court dismisses genius and stupid lawsuit against Google





From non-genius departments

When Genius first accused Google of copying lyrics from their site, we weren’t kind. The only interesting part is that you can sneakily add a curved or uncurved apostrophe and see if the same appears in Google’s version of the lyrics so that Google has copied the lyrics from the site Genius It was the cleverness that saw through.

But as we pointed out at the time, even if Google copied Genius’ lyrics, it wasn’t a legal issue. After all, Genius doesn’t have any rights to the lyrics, and the way they got them was basically letting people copy what they heard (one of the stupid things about copyright and lyrics is that there are no official lyrics in most cases) and every lyric site, even one that licenses the lyrics, needs to understand what the lyrics are. Come to think of it, this is kind of crazy). And, more importantly, there was a lawsuit almost exactly on this point many years ago where phone book companies inserted fake entries to catch people copying phone books. The court said that the copyright facts were unacceptable and left it as it was.

Either way, we were even less kind when Genius foolishly sued Google. And we weren’t at all surprised when the judge rejected so many ways the company tried to turn this into a legal claim. Little wonder, then, that the case is a complete no-go, as the Supreme Court dismissed the Genius application with no comment.

There isn’t much to say about this other than that whoever decided to file this lawsuit in the first place was no genius and wasted a lot of legal fees to file a very stupid lawsuit.

Next time, the company should post a copy of the forthcoming complaint on Genius for copyright experts to annotate before filing such a stupid lawsuit.

