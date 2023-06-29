Data Shows Calgarians Slow Driving Two Years After Speed ​​Limit Change – Calgary





Two years after the City of Calgary lowered the default speed limit in residential areas to 40km/h, Calgary residents are driving slightly slower, new data shows.

The figures, included in the briefing to city councilors, reveal a drop in measured speeds of between 0.8 and 2.5 km/h on both catchment roads and residential areas.

At a press conference, he said the cuts may sound small, but they are a “promising leading indicator of safer outcomes” on Calgary’s streets.

Tony Churchill, the City of Calgary’s travel safety coordinator, said preliminary figures show drivers are adhering to the speed limit changes.

“This is in line with our expectations, given that we have only changed some of the default speed limits and collective road signs, without doing anything to calm traffic,” Churchill said. .

This comes after a heated debate in 2021 when the Calgary City Council voted to lower the default speed limit for residential areas from 50km/h to 40km/h in 2021.

Story continues below the ad

The impact affected approximately 3,200 km of residential roads and 340 km of collective roads, commonly marked by yellow lines and bus routes.

The remaining 1,300km of converging roads were still at 50km/h, and signs were installed to alert drivers.

The city installed more than 5,200 signs between February 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021, when the slowdown took effect, according to the briefing.

These changes were welcomed by the Bridgeland Riverside Community Association (BRCA), an area with a constant stream of fast drivers using the area as a shortcut between Memorial Drive and the Edmonton Trail.

“When going through a 2km zone like here in Bridgeland, the difference between 50km/h and 40km/h is about 30 seconds longer if you’re sticking to the speed limit,” said BRCA president Alex. . McWilliam told Global News. “I don’t think it’s a big deal for drivers. It can’t be.”

McWilliam said the hope of many Bridgeland residents is speed reduction on Ninth Avenue. On the northeast, which is the community road, the speed will be reduced from 50km/h to 40km/h because there are many speeders exiting Memorial Drive into the neighborhood.

The city said it has received up to 60 requests in the past two years to review speed limits on specific residential and multi-street roads.

Story continues below the ad

Of these, 58 were aimed at lowering the speed limit to 40km/h and two were aimed at raising the speed limit to 50km/h.

“Building safe streets and communities should be applied equally to all streets,” said District 11. Courtney Penner said. “That’s what we’re hearing from the Calgarians. We haven’t heard any complaints up to 40km/h, but we’ve heard they didn’t reach 40km/h on the 50km/h road.”

Mr Churchill said the savings would be modest, but could be much more effective, especially for crashes in residential areas.

“Even if the number per kilometer is small, when you look at it as a percentage of service speed it’s even higher,” Churchill said. “We expect this to lead to even greater measurable changes in crash incidents.”

City officials don’t have that crash data yet, though, but a preliminary study of that data will be included in a safe travel plan to be submitted to the city council later this year.

At the conference, he said data would be needed to better understand the impact of lower speed limits in Calgary.

City officials said new design standards for new or improved existing roads, such as curb extensions, could also help reduce speeds.

Story continues below the ad

It was noted that work was underway to determine whether the City of Calgary should lower the default residential speed limit to less than 40km/h, but no proposals on this matter are expected any time soon.

A final evaluation of the neighborhood’s speed limit changes is expected to be submitted to the city council at the end of 2024.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9800377/calgary-speed-limit-change-data/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos