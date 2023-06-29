Google Cuts Waze Jobs While Integrating Maps Product





Google is reportedly laying off an unspecified number of employees at its mapping app Waze.

The tech giant, which acquired Waze in 2013, is looking to integrate the company into its mapping product, Seeking Alpha reported Wednesday.

Google did not immediately respond to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

A spokesperson for the company told Seeking Alpha, “In order to create a better and more seamless long-term experience for Waze advertisers, we have begun migrating Waze’s existing advertising system to Google Ads technology.” said. As part of this update, we are reducing the monetization-focused role of Waze Ads to provide employees with travel resources and retirement options according to local requirements.

In December 2022, it was reported that Google would merge two of its mapping teams, Waze and Maps, as it was under pressure to cut costs.

The company will merge the more than 500 employees behind Waze with Geo, the organization behind maps, Google Earth and Street View, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Dec. 12. 8.

The WSJ reported that there were no plans to cut jobs at the time.

The job cuts reported Wednesday come about six months after Google’s parent company Alphabet announced it would cut 12,000 jobs across product areas, features and geographies.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichaiside said in a Jan. 20 message to employees that the company has had periods of dramatic growth over the past two years. To keep pace with that growth and drive growth, we recruited people for an economic reality that is different from the one we face today.

The announcement that the latest layoffs will focus on Waze Ads’ monetization role comes as Google reports mixed results in the advertising space.

In the first quarter of 2023, Google also saw a 1% decline in advertising revenue growth, but a 1.7% increase in search advertising revenue.

Google’s senior vice president and chief business officer, Philip Schindler, said during the company’s April earnings call that search and other revenue within Google Ads grew 2% year-over-year, largely driven by strong travel and retail industries. Stated.

Schindler also said that despite the difficult economic climate, the company’s tools and solutions have proven valuable for online and omnichannel retailers, allowing them to attract high-value customers. .

