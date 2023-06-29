Carl Pei’s Nothing raises $96M ahead of phone launch (2)





Smartphone sales are declining as handset makers grapple with market saturation and a tough consumer economy. But others are betting on a future where new approaches in design and technology still resonate with users. London-based startup Nothing, which developed the smartphone “Phone,” has completed a $96 million investment. The funding will be used to continue expanding its business and device lineup starting with its upcoming smartphone. The Phone (2), following its naming scheme, is set to launch in the coming weeks.

Highland Europe is leading the round, with participation from previous backers GV (Google Ventures), EQT Ventures and C Capital. The Swedish House Mafia also has a strategic stake, which has already been put into action. Nothing to make fun of the new Phone (2) features. And yesterday announced that one of his packs of sounds for that feature, featuring customizable “visual” ringtones, will be composed by an electronic/house music supergroup.

The investment brings the company’s total raised to $250 million, including two rounds of crowdfunding totaling approximately $11.5 million. Nothing that hasn’t disclosed its valuation. (We are investigating and will update as soon as we know more.)

Crucially, this round is the largest funding the company has raised to date, after raising a $70 million Series B last March. From what we understand, Nothing has had no shortage of inbound interest despite the dual pressures of a tight smartphone market and an ongoing drought in startup investment.

Part of the reason is in its metrics. Sources close to the company say the company will generate $200 million in revenue in 2022 and is on track to surpass that already this year. Also, the company currently sells 1.5 million devices. This is the number that covers the 1 handset and 2 earphone editions. My understanding is that the sales volume is 800,000 units, most of which are mobile phones. (For comparison, in February his CEO and co-founder Carl Pei said the company migrated his 1 million devices.)

“Being able to do all this in this market over the past two years is a testament to what this team can achieve,” Google Ventures’ Tom Hulme said in an interview. (Hulme also sits on the startup’s board of directors.)

The new phone device, which is slated for a July 11th launch, will be a key part of Nothing’s growth strategy. The Phone (1) had a limited release due to radio band support. That is, it was never released in the United States. The Phone (2) has fixed that and is coming to the US market. We understand that the launch will not be partnered with any phone manufacturer, at least initially.

As for Nothing’s future product roadmap, Pei has said in the past that he’s sure there will be more hardware form factors in the future, but he didn’t elaborate on what that might look like. did not touch.

One might wonder if Nothing will produce a reaction to Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro and other efforts in the VR and XR space, but it’s not the next product to come out. maybe. The startup has a very active community of nearly 46,000 on Discord where he not only chats about current products, but also pitches concepts for what Nothing might build in the future. . At least one of these, a smartwatch, was recently shared by Nothing with a tip to “monitor this space.”

Another area Pei has recently begun to lyrically talk about is the future of software. Like many other areas, I don’t like that so many apps these days seem designed to suck up data about you. I mean, services and apps might not be people trying to do a little bit either.

It is highly likely that the new funds will be used to strengthen the human resource base. The company currently has 450 employees and has only recently begun hiring software engineers in addition to its team of hardware experts.

In just over two years, the company has assembled one of the strongest teams in the industry and has sold over 1.5 million devices worldwide, Pei said in a statement. It’s clear there’s a real demand for innovative challengers in the consumer tech industry, and this new funding round puts us in a better position to deliver on our vision of making technology fun again. There is never.

Corporate focus and execution will be key for the next phase.

Hyland partner Tony Zappal, who is leading the round for the company, said in an interview that he was introduced to the team several years ago but initially turned down the investment.

That was before the first phones were launched, he recalled, saying, “When I first met the team, I thought it was completely crazy to launch a new phone. There was a tendency,” he said. “But they managed to launch it and it was a success, selling hundreds of thousands and garnering great reviews.”

Investors believe there is an opportunity for a promising new player to join Apple and Samsung, which currently dominate the smartphone market and are followed by a very long tail of smaller manufacturers.

“Not everyone wants an iPhone or a Samsung device,” Zappar said. “Carls’ theory is that the smartphone market is a huge market, and if you can make cool products, you can make really good ones. We’re doing it based on the interesting connections between us.” He also noted that Pei’s background, formerly at OnePlus, gives the company a significant edge in building and manufacturing hardware. .

