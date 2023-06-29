State of the State of Israeli Tech Industry Report: Up or Down





According to the Israel Innovation Agency’s new State of the State of the High-Tech Industry 2023 Report, the high-tech industry is the fastest growing sector of the Israeli economy, the most productive and the largest contributor to the economy.

According to the report, about 14 percent of Israelis work in technical and non-technical high-tech professions. This sector has the highest headcount growth rate and the fastest wage growth rate.

In Israel, high-tech salaries are nearly three times higher than other sectors of the economy, and high-tech job satisfaction is twice as high as other occupations.

Innovation Authority report highlights:

The high-tech sector accounts for the largest share of Israel’s exports at 48.3%, totaling $71 billion. From 2012 to his early 2023, the average annual growth rate of tech company employee numbers was 6.3%, while the economy as a whole grew his 2.2%. In 2022, the high-tech sector will account for 18.1% of Israel’s GDP, making it the largest sector in terms of economic output. High-tech sector output more than doubled within a decade, reaching NIS290 billion in 2022. Israel is the only OECD country where more than 50% of its R&D is funded externally. Investment in Israeli startups has more than quintupled from 2013 to early 2023, with a total of about $95 billion raised over the past few years. This makes Israeli innovation rank 6th in the world in terms of funding raised for startups during the study period. Since the second half of 2022, investment in Israel has fallen by 45% year-on-year. This decline is expected to continue this year. Since the beginning of the year, Israeli tech companies have shown negative earnings compared to Nasdaq-traded tech companies. In the first quarter of 2023, an index of the top 100 tech companies traded on the Nasdaq had a return of nearly 24%, while Tel Aviv’s tech index fell 1% of his. Since the beginning of the year, companies have been posting fewer positions for recruitment, while increased layoffs have reduced the number of employees in the sector. As of April 2023, Israel had 9,093 technology companies that had raised capital from investors since their inception. This puts the Israeli startup ecosystem in third place in the world on this scale, highlighting Israel as a prominent startup hub on a global scale. The number of active start-ups in Israel ranks third after San Francisco and New York (about 9,000 versus about 14,500 and 12,500).Life sciences and climate technology

About 30% of The IIA’s investment in 2022 was for life sciences, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotechnology, compared to just 7.5% of private investment in these areas.

The report also noted Israel’s growth in the climate change technology sector, with the number reaching 516 companies. About 24% work in the energy sector and 37% in agriculture, food and water. Financing for Israeli climate technology companies tripled from less than $500 million in 2018-2019 to more than $2.5 billion in 2021.

At the same time, the report found that Israel is still a software nation, with organizational software, fintech and cybersecurity accounting for more than 40% of the startups established each year and more than half of the investment flows. In 2022, 70% of total investment will be directed to the software domain, compared to 48% in 2013.

Dr. Ami said concerns about Israel’s corporate structure and warnings from global rating agencies have led to the massive scale provided by governments around the world to stimulate markets during the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension of capital inflows has added to the complex global economic period that began in 2022, he said. Mr. Appelbaum, Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority.

The period was followed by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, global supply chain challenges, and rising global inflation and interest rates. All these factors have caused significant difficulties for the Israeli high-tech industry, resulting in a 70% reduction in capital raised in Israel.

Today, Appelbaum said, “We are now at a time when three innovation areas — generative AI, quantum computing and communications, and climate-related innovation — are poised to transform the world as we know it. I’m standing at the entrance,” he said. The need to maintain Israel’s national resilience cannot allow Israel to lag behind in innovation in any of these areas. This is a time of deep economic and social crisis, but it is also a time of opportunity if we navigate it wisely.

