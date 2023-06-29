Oreo and Nintendo Launch Limited Edition Super Mario Cookies





Oreo is used to offering us all sorts of new flavors, but its newest treat might really surprise you!

Oreo has partnered with Nintendo to launch a limited-edition Super Mario cookie that the brand says will send fans on a mission to help Mario and other heroes stop Bowser.

The concept is similar to Lady Gaga’s cookie released in 2020, and 16 different designs will appear. These include super his Mario characters and power-ups such as Mario and Luigi, Superstar, Goomba, Yoshi, Bowser his Junior. Each pack is randomly packed, so he won’t get all 16 embosses at once.

The fun of cookies isn’t just about design. Oreo is also asking fans to participate in a social media challenge to stop Bowser from taking over Princess Peach’s castle, which is not in the package (Princess Peach is not in the design!). Mission: Hero on the rim of a glass of milk Bowser Stack his cookies on top of his cookies, everything falls into the glass and disappears, defeating the evil fire-breathing Bowser.

The cookies will hit store shelves nationwide starting July 10, but if you want to make sure you get a pack, you can pre-order them now on the Oreos website.

Mondelez International

The Oreo cookie comes amidst Super Mario’s skyrocketing popularity following the release of the movie Super Mario Bros., which grossed $146 million in its opening weekend. Current box office grosses total over $1 billion.

Universal Destinations and Experiences also made a Super Mario announcement earlier this year, confirming the addition of Super Nintendo World to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida after years of speculation.

New to Florida, Universal Studios in Hollywood also has Super Nintendo World. Activities include Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge rides, dining at Toadstool Cafe, shopping at 1-UP Factory retailers, and more.

Universal has not announced what fans will be able to find at the Orlando store. But here’s what the official look of Super Nintendo World in Hollywood, California has to offer.

Are you a Super Mario fan?

