Google Uses India to Test Landmark-Based Navigation Features The Register





Google’s India operation will test the ability to provide navigation based on mentions of landmarks like people do.

In this overview of Google’s “Address Descriptor” feature, product managers Malvi Hemani and Pinkesh Patel noted that “People in India have learned to compare their addresses to landmarks and neighborhood names. I’m used to it,” he explains.

So couriers and rideshare operators are often told to deliver to the building next to the post office or pick someone up across the street from the university.

India has banned open source messaging apps for security reasons. Good luck to the FOSS community Read more

Of course, the same applies to those who live in areas that are not well signposted. If you’ve ever had to explain to a driver how to deliver a pizza when they don’t know the house number, you’ll understand. No, I don’t live in a fire station. There’s a house next to the fire station, do you understand? don’t let me start

“Through our conversations with developers in India, we learned that they often try to reflect this way of conveying addresses by including landmark fields in their address forms,” Hemani and Patel said. writes.

So Google built it into their address descriptor service to “display the most relevant landmarks and locality names associated with an address.” [using] A combination of machine learning signals for proximity, prominence, and visibility. Real-world research was also used to identify and rank relevant landmarks and locality names associated with the address.

Address descriptors are currently being tested in 25 cities in India. Google hasn’t clarified whether other countries are accessible (please), but in case you’re interested the public documentation states that it’s based on a reverse geocoding lookup has been clarified.

The service was announced Wednesday at I/O Connect, Google’s Gabfest for developers. The event also featured news that Google has open-sourced its database of offensive stereotypes, SeeGull, allowing users to exclude stereotypes from their natural language processing models. SeeGull contains stereotypes about identity groups across 178 countries across 8 different geopolitical regions and 6 continents. This includes “state-level identities within the United States and India.”

Another announcement at the conference saw Google launch an accelerator for India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The service consolidates e-commerce operations into a single platform, allowing buyers to choose from multiple suppliers rather than shopping in a walled garden.

The Indian government set up ONDC to prevent the development of a deep-seated e-tail monopoly.

In addition to implementing the ONDC infrastructure and core APIs, Google Cloud has open sourced some of its “Retail AI technologies that help improve the search experience on the network.” We provide grants to organizations to help them participate in ONDC.

It is clear that this will generate workloads that run on Google and could bring a few rupees to the company. Google’s size is vying for supremacy in the Indian e-commerce scene, frustrating Amazon.com and Walmart-owned Flipkart, which look a lot like behemoths designed to undermine ONDC. It also means that there is a chance of getting enough business for you. .

