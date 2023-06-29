It looks like Google could do something about Waze the Nest





There has been a notable recent trend in the technology industry to reduce headcount. Tech companies both large and small are resorting to layoffs to adapt to evolving market conditions and increase efficiency. Similarly, Google has announced that it will lay off a number of employees from its Waze maps service as part of a major restructuring. The move is part of a transition to align Waze’s ad monetization with Google’s Global Business Organization (GBO) to align with the current Google Maps advertising model.

As reported by CNBC, Waze’s recent layoffs are the company’s second this year (via 9to5Google). Positions related to Waze’s advertising business, including sales, marketing, operations and analytics, are the primary targets of the hiring decisions. However, the exact amount of job losses is still unknown.

Chris Phillips, head of Google’s Geo maps division, explained Waze’s change in strategy in an internal email accessible to CNBC. The transition includes phasing out his current Waze Ads product and replacing it with a Google Ads-powered system in order to “build his Waze Ads product more scalable and optimized.” will be

Despite the job cuts, Google reaffirmed its commitment to Waze’s platform and app, calling for a “thriving community of volunteers and users,” especially in a statement about the job cuts.

Nonetheless, Waze’s continued integration into Google’s Geo division beginning at the end of 2022 has resulted in significant changes, including the resignation of CEO Neha Parikh. After a year of sluggish revenue growth for Alphabet, officials see the restructuring as a positive step toward greater efficiency. But while users will see similarities to Google’s integration of Nest into its main hardware division, the move has been criticized for stripping Nest of its own identity.

Waze is best known for its crowdsourcing technology that allows programs to determine the shortest driving routes using real-time traffic data from over 140 million active users. Since Google acquired the company in 2013, the company has continued to operate as a separate legal entity under Google’s control, but with these recent developments, that seems to be changing.

Google will provide more information about this transition at the Waze Town Hall meeting on July 11th.

