Establishment of Innovation Experience Center to nurture creativity





At the opening ceremony of the Bosch Rexroth Innovation Experience Center (Bosch CU.BE – Customer Benefits) in Budapest on Wednesday, Minister of Economic Development Murton Nagy said that high technology has a high share in the structure of the Hungarian economy. said.

He explained that a study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) showed that the high-tech industry accounts for 70% of Hungary’s economy, outperforming almost all developed countries.he added

Hungary’s exports are the 14th most complex in the world, with a particularly high share of hi-tech in manufacturing exports.

The Minister emphasized the outstanding achievements of the Hungarian economy in technology and knowledge transfer, noting that the World Innovation Index ranks Hungary 7th in terms of knowledge utilization in the regional economy.

He said foreign investment in Hungary could peak in 2022 and foreign capital inflows could reach 4 trillion forints (€10.7 billion) in 2023, according to the Savills Nearshoring Index. added that Hungary is the second most attractive investment destination within the EU. 2020.

Misterton Nagy remembered

The Bosch Group is an important strategic partner for Hungary, and the presence of the Bosch Group enables Hungary to become a development hub.

He emphasized that Bosch is a good example of how a family business can become a competitive international company.

Fact As a leading supplier of drive and control technology, Bosch Rexroth offers solutions worldwide in the areas of hydraulics, electric drives and controls, drive technology, linear motion and assembly technology. Bosch has been present in Hungary since his 1898 and employs more than 18,300 people.

At the opening ceremony, Thomas Irkow, Head of Sales Region Eastern Europe and Middle East for Bosch Rexroth, emphasized the importance of innovation, noting that the Budapest Experience Center will help foster creativity, cooperation and networking.

Istvn cs, Managing Director of Bosch Rexroth Kft. said the Innovation Experience Center is an open space where all industry players are invited to think about the future of industrial technology and exchange ideas. CU.BE showcases the achievements of industrial digitalization and embodies the direction of modern manufacturing operations and development.

Related article

Bosch announces investment of HUF 70 billion

According to the foreign minister, German companies are significantly improving the technological level of the Hungarian economy.read more

Featured photo via Facebook / Bosch Hungary

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hungarytoday.hu/newly-opened-innovation-experience-center-to-foster-creativity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos