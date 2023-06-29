Nebraska Threat Assessment: NTER Visits NCITE | National Center for Counter-Terrorism Innovation, Technology and Education (NCITE)





Lincoln — All was quiet at Memorial Stadium.

On a warm late May day, a group of out-of-town tourists were taking selfies in the end zone while tour guides attempted to paint a picture of a typical Nebraska game day. Thousands of fans scream. Unpredictable weather. Parking lot full.

Mario Scarola explained that this is not just for college football. Midwest college football.

And that requires some vigilance, he says.

This green lawn and the stadium that surrounds it, Skalola said, “is going to be the safest place in Nebraska for those two hours.”

This was a sentiment of particular interest to the Scarora audience, a team of visiting officials from the Department of Homeland Security’s National Threat Assessment and Reporting Agency (NTER).

NTER Director and NCITE Director Melissa Zissler was in Nebraska with two deputies. Mark Farmie, program manager for the National Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) initiative, and Jennifer Cohen, a psychologist who is working with behavioral threat development. Evaluation integration team.

The trio visited Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium as part of a three-day visit to NCITE to share their abilities and challenges. By enhancing its own operational research and creating new training and resources for its partners, NTER seeks to further its mission to strengthen federal, state and local capabilities to identify and mitigate threats. . NTER is looking to leverage his NCITE expertise.

Recognize Concern Behavior

Launched in 2019, NTER is a relatively new office within DHS with important information-sharing functions, such as the National Suspicious Behavior Reporting Initiative, which focuses on information related to terrorism. NTER also assists partners in processing information that may indicate targeted violence through behavioral threat assessment and management.

NTER, like DHS, is also committed to combating targeted violence, an emerging area of ​​focus, and the ministry’s 2020 Public Action Plan states that, regardless of political or ideological motivation, It is defined as any violent incident involving homeland security by a known attacker. Select a specific target before violent attack. Many mass shootings fall into this category.

That is why a behavioral threat assessment is so important.

We need people to understand and be aware of what these suspicious activities are and report them to authorities who have the expertise to assess and act on them to prevent violence from occurring.

Many of the perpetrators do not have a pre-existing profile, but may exhibit problematic behaviors, such as attachment to previous attacks or unusual acquisition of weapons or expertise, so NTER has consulted with law enforcement and school safety officers. launched an instructor development program for public sector partners such as Applicants will be certified as “Master Trainers” who teach multidisciplinary teams how to assess and determine relevant behaviors while upholding civil rights and freedoms. NTER Master Trainers help teach community members how to identify behaviors of concern and emphasize the importance of reporting them to keep the community safe.

This program is very popular and has a waiting list. In a recent speech in Las Vegas, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mallorcas praised the program, which trains more than 200 trainers, and themselves praised this particular technique for identifying, reporting, and assessing threats. I have trained over 7,000 people on set.

overcome challenges together

NTER faces several institutional hurdles within DHS. This is a small office, housed within the larger Intelligence and Analytics (I&A) component, making his NTER seem invisible to his colleagues. The challenge lies in the differences in congressional authorities within DHS and his differing views on NTER’s role in information sharing and prevention. NTER is tasked with demonstrating that its efforts are effective, which is inherently difficult when it comes to action aimed at prevention.

That being said, NTER has embarked on an ambitious goal of updating law enforcement training videos and 16 behavioral indicators for suspicious activity related to terrorism. NTER has established an Executive Steering Committee to refresh the efforts of the National Suspicious Behavior Reporting Initiative. Members include prominent law enforcement agencies. We are also working on a dashboard to better track SAR information.

NTER has already asked NCITE for help. Scarola, a clinical psychologist and director of the Center for Public Policy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, proposed a research project to analyze suspicious activity reports received by the State Fusion Center. Scalora’s suggestions are intended to help identify factors that might prevent attacks.

A nationally recognized expert in threat assessment, Skarora is well positioned to contribute to the safety of Husker matches. As he explained to NTER spectators at Memorial Stadium, he and his team are working with law enforcement and athletics officials to investigate crowds for suspicious activity and to prevent high-profile high-traffic areas. are carefully monitored.

“We’re looking for friction points,” Skorola said. “We are trying to teach all employees (at the stadium) to say something if they see something.”

Erin Kearns, a criminologist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and director of NCITE’s prevention research initiative, said NCITE subject matter experts like Skorola could help improve public awareness of suspicious activity and reduce personal threats. He said he could work on different goals of NTER, such as evaluation. Improve cohesion between teams that receive and analyze threats.

“We need people to understand and be aware of what these suspicious activities are and report them to authorities who have the expertise to assess and act on them to prevent violence from occurring.” said Kearns.

devote oneself to one’s mission

Gisler and colleagues shared a passion for NTER’s mission to mitigate the threat of terrorism and targeted violence by providing federal, state and local partners with tools and resources.

“We want to tackle the problem head-on and see if there are ways to stop potential violence,” Cohen said. She has worked with patients for many years at the Veterans Health Administration and has been in close contact with those struggling with her traumatic experiences. That’s when she explored career changes to see if she could contribute more in terms of prevention and keep people off the path to violence.

Farmie joined NTER four years ago, starting with an internship at DHS, and comes from a family driven to serve the government. His parents and siblings all work for various federal agencies.

For Mr. Fammie, he “found his voice” on NTER.

Gisler, who previously worked as a border security analyst at DHS, was selected to deploy to NTER in 2020. With her PhD in Conflict Analysis and Resolution, she is uniquely positioned to manage the complexity of NTER’s mission-critical office.

“What we try to do is help our partners adapt to the evolving threat landscape,” she said. “The more we can do as a department and within NTER, the more we can do to help our partners mitigate some of these threats and keep individuals off the path to violence. communities will be safer.”

