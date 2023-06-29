Canada cannot yield to Google, Meta’s ‘intimidation tactics’ over online news law, Senator Hamilton says





Hamilton Mountain MP Lisa Hepfner says Meta and Google are using “intimidation tactics” to protest Canada’s online news law because they fear other countries will follow suit. said.

The federal government passed Bill C-18 last week. The Online News Act requires large tech giants to pay media publishers for news content shared and reused on their platforms, and tech companies have access to media outlets large and small across Canada. It is obliged to negotiate with the media company and conclude a contract. .

In recent days, Google, Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta have opposed the bill, threatening to ban Canadian news entirely from their platforms.

Hepfner, a former Hamilton journalist and Liberal MP, was part of the estate committee that drafted the bill.

In an interview with CBC Hamilton this week, she said the federal government cannot “give in to intimidation tactics.”

“We can’t let Facebook and Google rule this country,” Hepfner said. “We can’t let them decide what they contribute and what they don’t do. We have to decide that the news is important to our democracy. And we will stand strong and defend the news.” intend.”

Meta Announces Blocking Canadian News

Hepfner said other countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, are watching the new regulations in Canada closely and are considering introducing similar policies.

“This is making Facebook and Google very nervous.”

Canada follows Australia in passing a similar bill in 2021. Meta temporarily banned Australians from sharing news stories on Facebook, but the ban was lifted after reaching an agreement with the government.

Meta’s Canadian public policy chief Rachel Curran told Power & Politics on Tuesday that Meta has not negotiated with the federal government and is moving forward with plans to remove Canadian news from its platform. .

Google has announced in recent days that it will postpone a decision on whether to block access to the news until further meetings with the Minister of Cultural Heritage. He also said no concerns about the C-18 have been addressed.

Hepfner said the bill alone won’t save the news industry, but it’s already having a positive impact. Meta and Google have begun negotiations with some major media outlets in anticipation of the bill.

How to protect “Canadian culture”

The bill has sparked congressional debate about the government’s role in supporting the media and regulating tech giants.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poiriev tweeted Friday that the Trudeau government is deliberately interfering with what people can see and share online.

Hepfner said such a stance is “ridiculous and provokes outrage.”

“This bill only obligates Facebook and Google to negotiate independently with the media. The government has nothing to do with it.”

McMaster University’s Vas Bednar said Bill C-18 was promising because it would give media outlets a level playing field to sign deals with big tech companies. (McMaster University)

Vas Bednar, executive director of the Master’s Program in Digital Social and Public Policy at McMaster University, told CBC Hamilton that the bill would create a more level playing field for media outlets to get paid for their content. “Promising,” he said. He also hopes the regulation will increase transparency about the nature of the deal.

“We want to improve their bargaining power because we are concerned about the loss of our local press and the viability of all types of press,” Bednar said.

She said she was surprised that Canada, a “pretty cautious and wait-and-see country”, had prioritized the bill.

“We care about Canadian creators and Canadian culture and want to find ways to protect it,” Bednar said.

