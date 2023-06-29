New study suggests Google is misleading advertisers when it comes to running video ads





This can be a significant problem for Google and the advertisers using its video ad campaigns.

Nearly 75% of ads purchased through Google’s TrueView video campaigns appear on surfaces that don’t meet Google’s advertising standards, according to new analysis conducted by ad intelligence firm Adalytics. Google commits certain parameters to viewer experience and viewer experience. Exposure within these campaigns.

According to Analytics’ findings:

Over the years, high volumes of TrueView skippable in-stream ads purchased by various brands and media agencies have been served on hundreds of thousands of websites and apps where the consumer experience does not meet Google’s quality standards. It seems that For example, many TrueView in-stream ads were served muted and autoplayed as out-stream video or as hidden video players on independent sites. In many cases, there is little or no organic video media content between ads, and video units simply play ads only.

As noted by Adalytics, Google’s TrueView video campaign standard includes specific parameters for qualifying ad views based on exposure on various platforms.

As explained by Google:

With TrueView, advertisers get more value because they pay only for the actual viewing of an ad, not for impressions. Viewers can choose to skip the video ad after 5 seconds of her. If the viewer chooses not to skip the video ad, playback of the YouTube video when the viewer watches the video ad for 30 seconds (or the duration if less than 30 seconds) or engages with the video, whichever comes first count is added. Video interactions include clicks to visit your website and clicks on his CTA overlay.

This high engagement threshold makes TrueView campaigns a popular option among high-spending brands, but if this new analysis is correct, these companies will be able to use this approach to pay more. It means that you have not been able to get compensation.

According to The Wall Street Journal, this could ultimately cost Google billions of dollars in payouts, while also seriously undermining the credibility of its advertising business.

As you can imagine, Google responded to the report by criticizing what it called a “highly inaccurate” portrayal of its system.

The main issue for Google is that it believes the report exaggerates the placement of video ads through the Google Video Partner (GVP) network.

As explained by Google:

“This report erroneously suggests that most of the campaign spend runs on GVP and not on YouTube. It is not true. You can also run your ads on GVP, another network of third-party sites to reach a wider audience if it helps you achieve your business goals.Video ads displayed on GVP It’s just a small part of it, but it works: We’ve found that adding GVP to YouTube campaigns increases reach by over 20% for the same budget.”

Google further notes that more than 90% of GVP’s ads are shown to people on the web, and while advertisers pay only when their ads are shown, they use various providers to guarantee viewability claims. It also claims to support independent third-party verification by.

Either way, the report once again highlights persistent questions in the digital marketing space about viewability metrics and what counts as a valid view in this context.

As another example, Twitter is also under heavy scrutiny these days as it counts video views for listings within tweets, and a view count in this context plays every second on the screen.

There is some confusion as to what this statistic means, as there is variation in how each platform measures it, but in this particular situation, Google believes that a higher level of engagement is required to trigger views for these campaigns. very clearly communicates the need for

The findings will be further scrutinized in the future, but at the same time, we are asking Google to reassure our advertising partners and provide more insight into their processes to show why the findings are not reflective of the company’s systems. will be forced to Based on Google’s response, it seems confident that it has no grounds to answer, but the examples and notes provided in the report suggest that it means more than the typical blockbuster. .

We will keep you updated on the progress.

