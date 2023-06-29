How To Turn Off Google SafeSearch: Blur Explicit Images For All Users





G.

oogle has turned on a new setting that blurs explicit images in search results by default.

This feature is part of Google’s SafeSearch settings and is designed to prevent you from accidentally viewing violent or pornographic images online.

Google announced in February that it would gradually expand the blur filter, which was previously turned on by default for signed-in users under the age of 18, to everyone.

Users have started noticing the changes in recent weeks as Google has enabled the new settings in more places. This filter applies to everyone, whether they’re signed in with a Google account or not.

As this is a tool built by Google, this feature will only work against Google search results and will not block or obscure material found on other search engines or directly visited websites.

However, if you don’t want the filter on, you can always turn it off in the settings. What you need to do is:

How to turn off Google SafeSearch

The first time you see a blurry image in search results, you’ll see a label at the top of the page that says “SafeSearch Blur is turned on.”

Next to it is a settings management button that takes you to the filter controls, where you can choose between three options.

These include filters that block all explicit images, text and links. Blur: Blur explicit content, but not text or links.[オフ]will show all results even if it is explicit.

How do I turn off Google SafeSearch on my mobile phone?

On Android and iPhone, you can find SafeSearch settings by clicking this link.

Alternatively, if you’re using the Google app, you can tap your profile picture or initials, select Settings and SafeSearch, and turn off the filter. Here you will find the same controls as listed above.

If you don’t see the options, or if the options are locked, you’re probably signed into a public WiFi network, or a computer at school or work where someone else is in charge of filtering.

Will Google SafeSearch turn on automatically?

The strictest Google SafeSearch settings are automatically enabled only for signed-in users under the age of 18. However, explicit image blur is on by default for all users.

On personal devices, anyone can turn off SafeSearch unless they’re using a parentally supervised account.

Since some people don’t use Google while logged into their accounts, Google has made SafeSearch a blur as the default option for all users to prevent children and adolescents from inadvertently viewing explicit content. I am trying to

