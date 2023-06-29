Sega COO cancels contract negotiations with Microsoft in favor of independence





(Bloomberg) – Sega has stressed that its Sonic the Hedgehog development studio intends to remain part of Japan’s larger entertainment conglomerate, prompting speculation it could become a target for acquirers such as Microsoft. kicked it off.

With its 60-year history, Sega has become synonymous with the early days of the video game industry and maintains a close relationship with Xbox maker Microsoft, but will remain under the umbrella of Sega Sammy Holdings. Shuji Utsumi told Bloomberg News.

Sega Sammy’s shares rose to their highest level since 2007 this week. A legal filing in the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit against Microsoft has revealed that the US company was considering acquiring Sega to bolster its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Asked if the company was open to takeover talks, Mr. Utsumi said, “No, not right now.” He declined to say whether Microsoft had taken a formal approach.

Read more: Microsoft Eyes Square Enix, Sega and Bungie Acquisitions, Document Show

Some analysts argue that Sammy’s main business of pachinko machines has limited growth, so Sega may consider finding a new parent company. Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda expects the gaming industry to consolidate as developers pool resources to offset rising costs.

It’s unclear whether Microsoft, which is seeking approval to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, will continue to strike deals with Sega. The US company considered buying Japanese game publisher Square Enix Holdings in 2019, according to filings.

Sega has strong relationships with platform owners ranging from Sony Group and Nintendo to Apple and Amazon.com, but Microsoft values ​​Sega more than other platform operators, Utsumi said. . The two announced that they would consider forming a strategic alliance in 2021 to support Sega’s efforts to develop games on a large budget.

We are very close with Microsoft and have a great relationship with management, he said. Microsoft especially appreciates us. At Xbox, Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond take the values ​​that video game fans value very seriously.

READ MORE: Microsoft Sets Sights On Sony’s Home Ground With Console Crash

Microsoft is keen to move away from its US-centric catalog and strengthen its ties with Japanese video game publishers to capture Sony and Nintendo outside the US.

According to data from industry tracker Famitsu, Xbox’s presence in Japan is still small, but it’s making steady progress. Japanese publishers are bringing more games to Microsoft’s platform, including popular series that were previously exclusive to PlayStation, such as Sega’s Ryu ga Gotoku and Persona games.

――Thanks to Kurumi Mori for her cooperation.

2023 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/sega-coo-quashes-talk-of-microsoft-deal-in-favor-of-independence-1.1939473 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos