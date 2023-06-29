Google accused of selling ads on third-party websites for years





Google is said to have been fraudulently selling video ads to marketers for the past three years.

Advertisers working for small businesses, Fortune 500 companies, and even the U.S. federal government are all affected, with Google violating its own standards about 80% of the time, according to an Adalytics study.

As a result, dozens of marketers expressed regret over purchasing Google’s True View advertising product.

why do we care Advertisers are paying a premium for services Google allegedly failed to deliver, driving up to billions of dollars in digital ad spending. After reading reactions from advertisers affected by the substandard service they received from Google, other marketers are asking Google Video Partners to think twice before deciding whether to advertise on his program. It may become like this.

How does True View work? True View is Google’s flagship video advertising product, available on YouTube as well as third-party websites and apps. A user can skip his True View ad after 5 seconds of him, but marketers have to pay for the product only if the video is longer than 30 seconds (if less than 30 seconds, ad length ) only when viewed. Marketers can only charge if the ad plays with sound and is not accidentally activated by the user scrolling the page.

When an ad ticks off all these terms and the deal is brokered through a program called Google Video Partners, Google charges a hefty fee.

In exchange for paying these hefty fees, advertisers promise:

Ads are played on high quality sites. The ad will play before the main video content of the page starts. Ads only play when sound is on. Ads will only play after the viewer starts. You only pay for ads that aren’t skipped.

Has Google broken its promises to advertisers? Google has been accused of violating its own standards on most occasions while charging marketers a premium, according to the Analytics report.

Google was accused of misleading advertisers because:

Play premium ads without the promised sound. Place ads in small videos in low-value places, such as next to the main content of the page. Place ads on autoplay videos. Place ads on websites that do not meet Google’s monetization standards.

Dozens of advertisers argued that they would not have purchased ad space through the Google Video Partners program had they been informed of these issues in advance. Advertisers were also shocked and said they didn’t want to play ads without sound and that doing so would go against their understanding of the ad space they purchased.

Get the daily newsletter search that marketers rely on.

what Google says. Marvin Renault, Google’s director of global video solutions, issued a statement denying the allegations on the Google Ads & Commerce Blog shortly after the Analytics report was published. He said:

“Brands are very concerned about where their ads are placed, and we are too. Recent reports by third parties have shown unreliable sampling and proxying techniques being used, and Google Video partners ( (GVP) networks were being made with highly inaccurate claims.” “This report incorrectly suggests that most of the campaign spend is driven by GVP and not YouTube. The vast majority of video ad campaigns are delivered on YouTube.” “Video advertisers can advertise on another network of third-party sites, GVP, to receive additional incentives when it helps them achieve their business goals.” We can also reach our viewers.The video ads that appear in GVP are only a fraction of them, but they are effective.” Adding GVP to our YouTube campaign increased our reach by over 20% for the same budget. “More than 90% of our ad inventory across the Google Video Partner Network is viewable, which is well above industry standards. The third-party report’s claims are completely untrue. Simply put, GVP’s advertising More than 90% are viewable.” And advertisers only pay when their ads are viewed. “In addition to the high standards we set for YouTube, we have strict policies that all third-party publishers, including our Google video partners, must follow. We actively enforce these policies. Our policy prohibits advertising purposes (MFA) content and you can see how seriously we take this issue, in 2022 we will have 143,000 We have stopped serving ads on these sites.” “We provide third-party verification of ads placed on content from our Google Video partners. , helping publishers ensure they comply with our policies, and our Google Video partners support independent third-party verification by DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, and Moat. “These partnerships, combined with the work we’re already doing internally to enforce our policies, give advertisers peace of mind about their advertising.”

Who is Adalytics? Adalytics is a crowdsourced advertising performance optimization platform founded to redefine and improve the digital advertising landscape. The company conducted the study by looking at campaigns from over 1,100 brands that achieved billions of ad impressions between 2020 and 2023.

deep dive. For more information on the Adalytics research, see its report, “Did Google Mislead Advertisers About His TrueView Skippable In-Stream Ads Over the Past Three Years?” You can also read Google’s “Google Video Partners Transparency and Brand Safety” statement in response to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchengineland.com/google-accused-misselling-ads-third-party-websites-428777 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos