NYC Environmental Tech Lab’s First Challenge: Here’s the Problem We’re Trying to Solve





Staten Island, New York Let the challenge begin.

The New York City Environmental Technology Lab, a collaborating agency of the New York City Partnership and the City’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), published its first annual challenge Wednesday, highlighting innovative start-ups to improve water management efficiency across five boroughs. invited.

Applications for two issues centered on leveraging data to automate operations and enhancing asset management by improving operational efficiency will be accepted until August 23, prior to the review process in September.

New York is a global hub for innovation and a world leader in water management. We are pleased to bring these two worlds together to drive public-private partnerships and support the future of Maria Gotch, one of her most important municipal assets. The president and CEO of the New York City Partnership Foundation said in a release: This is a great opportunity for ambitious tech companies looking to make a positive impact at scale.

The public-private partnership is modeled on the success of the Transit Tech Lab, a technology innovation hub focused on urban transport that unveiled its own agenda earlier this year. Founded in 2018, the lab has already received over 600 applicants, tested 36 technologies and facilitated 6 procurements.

Environmental Tech Labs data challenges: How can DEPs use data and technology more effectively to automate operations and improve staff performance? From installing remote monitoring of construction sites, to deploying tools to perform carbon assessments, to using technology to automate previously manual construction monitoring processes, solutions can be created.

The operational efficiency challenge asks companies how DEP can enhance asset management through increased operational efficiency and predictive maintenance, with potential opportunities to improve pollutant removal and rain gardens. Includes tools to track and manage assets such as water mains and mitigate water main breaks.

Rohit Agarwala, DEP Administrator and New York City Chief Climate Officer, said, “By participating in the New York City Partnership Fund, we are looking at a range of new technologies that could help us better carry out our important mission. will be able to explore,” he said. We work with start-ups and growth-stage companies to develop cutting-edge, innovative solutions that help DEPs deliver water and wastewater services more efficiently and effectively, and protect the environment we all share. We look forward to identifying and evaluating suitable solutions.

After completing the application, companies may be asked to demonstrate the effectiveness of their ideas. Some of these companies allow him to work on an eight-week proof of concept to show how the technology works. The final phase is his year-long pilot program to better understand the reliability and scalability of the solution.

Officials hope that this open-ended process will bring new ideas to the city’s toolbox and create unique solutions that take advantage of opportunities offered by the private sector. Its question-and-answer approach is intended to allow companies to approach the problem from multiple angles.

Stacy Matren, vice president of innovation for New York City Partnerships, said she appreciates DEP partners for their efforts to leverage technology to improve operational efficiency and staffing capabilities. By offering this unique opportunity for technology companies to work with her DEP, we believe the lab can bring immeasurable benefits to water networks, participating technology companies, and New Yorkers.

