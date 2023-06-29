Waze hits layoffs after merger with Google Maps division





Waze faced serious questions about its future at Google late last year when it lost its status as an independent company as part of Google’s company-wide cost-cutting efforts. This maps app probably forced him to integrate with Google Geo (aka the Google Maps division) even though the two apps should have remained largely independent. Six months later, CNBC’s Jennifer Elias reported that layoffs would take place and Waze would lose several employees.

Chris Phillips, vice president and general manager of Google Geo, announced that it would be shutting down Waze’s advertising platform in favor of Google Ads, reportedly saying the move would result in “an increase in Waze Ads in terms of sales, marketing and operations. There will be a reduction in the monetization-focused role,” he told employees. , and analysis. It’s unclear how many of Waze’s 500 employees will be affected. Google has been laying off all sorts of jobs lately, with the biggest 12,000 job cuts announced in January.

If there’s one thing Google is good at, it’s advertising, so it certainly makes sense for Waze to adopt Google’s advertising platform. Waze is more verbose than Google Maps, and it’s unclear how far Google wants to go with this logic. The company now maintains two separate map apps of his with similar features and layouts. Waze has 140 million monthly active users, but that’s not much compared to his over 1 billion users on Google Maps. While some might argue for a full-blown merger, Google told CNBC, “We remain deeply committed to growing Wazes’ unique brand, beloved app, and vibrant community of volunteers and users. ‘, and this should ease Waze users’ concerns a little. But remember, mergers and closures are coming soon at Google. Like when Google recently announced it would be closing down Stadia two months ago when he announced that he “won’t be shutting down” Stadia.

Waze takes a crowdsourced approach to traffic issues, allowing users to report road closures, traffic updates, speeding enforcement, construction and accidents to the Waze service, which will be visible to other users. increase. Most of the Waze reporting functionality is already integrated into Google Maps, but Maps doesn’t actually display all of its data to map users. For example, he can report a speed trap on Google Maps, but that data will only be visible to his Waze user. Waze does not use the Google Maps Platform and maintains its own maps using a public editor at waze.com/editor. It also has its own routing algorithm for driving.

Waze has remained an independent company within Google since its 2013 acquisition, thanks to a “promise” made between Waze’s long-term CEO Noam Bardin and then-Google CEO Larry Page. It’s becoming With Bardin saying he’s leaving his Google in 2021 and Page is no longer his Google CEO, it seems like no one is going to keep this promise. Bardin’s successor, Neha Parikh, was her CEO of Waze for nearly two years, but she also resigned when the merger was announced, and Waze now reports directly to her Geo team. is in

