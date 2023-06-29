Tech sector consolidation: stifling innovation, cutting costs of employment, rising consumer prices





The U.S. technology sector has long been celebrated as a hotbed of innovation that drives economic growth and transforms entire industries. Much less attention is paid to tech giants using their market advantage to beat the competition. While some argue that consolidation will lead to greater efficiencies and greater market power, there is growing evidence that consolidation stifles innovation, kills jobs and imposes higher prices on consumers.

big fish little fish

Google has acquired Waze, a popular crowdsourced navigation app known for its real-time traffic data. Despite initial assurances to users and the startup community that Waze would operate independently, Google gradually integrated Waze’s best features into its own Google Maps, after which Google rolled out a standalone Waze in phases. , effectively shutting down the once-innovative startup.

This week Google announced it would lay off most of its Wazes employees.

Facebook has acquired Israeli mobile analytics startup Onavo, which developed a VPN app. Onavo’s technology gave users a way to monitor mobile data usage and protect their privacy. But Facebook eventually repurposed Onavo’s technology to collect data about users’ online activities, raising privacy concerns. Following backlash and regulatory pressure, Facebook retired the Onavo app in 2019.

Neither a trending solid nor a liquid, this complex substance still amazes scientists.

Amazon has acquired Quidsi, the parent company of online baby retailer Diapers.com. Initially, Amazon assured the Quidsi founders that the acquisition would preserve their autonomy. However, shortly after the acquisition, Amazon slashed prices on diapers and other baby products, adopting predatory pricing to eliminate competition. This ultimately forced Diapers.com to shut down and removed its competitors from the market.

Microsoft has acquired Sunrise, a popular calendar app known for its intuitive design and functionality across multiple platforms. After the acquisition, Microsoft incorporated some of Sunrise’s functionality into its own Outlook app. Eventually, Microsoft retired the standalone Sunrise app, leaving its dedicated user base without a preferred calendar solution.

stifling innovation

Technology sector consolidation has created a few dominant players wielding immense power and market power. When these giants acquire smaller innovative start-ups, they often integrate their technology and talent into existing platforms rather than fostering them as standalone companies. The result is a loss of diversity and competition, impeding the free flow of ideas and the development of breakthrough technologies.

Startups that once thrived in a vibrant competitive environment are now deterred from entering markets dominated by giants. A lack of competition and fear of overshadowing established giants stifles entrepreneurship and discourages risk-taking, leading to a shortage of fresh ideas and disruptive innovation.

Job costing

Consolidation often leads to headcount reduction as redundant roles are eliminated to achieve cost savings and operational streamlining. When a large company buys a small business, it absorbs its talent pool and consolidates jobs, resulting in layoffs and unemployment. In addition, reduced competition reduces the need for diverse skills, limiting employment opportunities for professionals with different backgrounds and expertise.

This concentration of power allows tech giants to influence wages and benefits. With fewer employment options, workers may accept lower compensation packages and less favorable working conditions. This undermines the bargaining power of employees, leading to lower job quality and employee satisfaction.

rising consumer prices

As consolidation increases market power in the hands of a few tech giants, companies have less incentive to compete on price. Without enough competition, these dominant companies may push prices up, believing consumers have limited choices. As a result, the cost of products and services will rise, further straining the already strained wallets of consumers.

Additionally, the integration will give the tech giant control over the entire ecosystem. This means that companies can use their advantage to promote their products and services and limit consumer choice. The lack of variety of options and the inability to choose from a variety of competitive products often limits innovation and results in poor product quality.

FTC sleeping as a handle

The problem of antitrust enforcement failure in the US technology industry cannot be overlooked, especially with respect to the role of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Critics argue that the FTC has not been able to effectively address the consolidation issue because of the significant political influence exerted by the IT sector.

Big tech companies have become a powerful lobbying force, devoting significant resources to swaying policy makers and shaping regulation in their favor. This political clout creates an environment in which the FTC is reluctant to take decisive action against the tech giants for fear of political backlash and potential legal battles. As a result, tech industry clout hinders the FTC’s ability to enforce antitrust laws rigorously, unchecked consolidation, and further negative impacts on innovation, job opportunities, and consumer prices.

To address this issue, there is a need to ensure the independence and integrity of regulatory bodies, protect them from undue political influence, and enable them to fulfill their mandate of safeguarding fair competition in the technology sector. A coordinated effort is required. So far, DC has shown little interest in doing so.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innotechtoday.com/tech-sector-consolidation-stifling-innovation-costing-jobs-and-raising-consumer-prices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos