Google Play Store feels blue





Play store accent color changed from green to blue

The Material Design 3 revamp on the Google Play Store was released in October 2021, and despite some minor improvements since then, partial dynamic colors and material user integration since then. is equipped with only. In March of this year, it was discovered that Google was working on a more thorough integration of Material Design 3’s color-shifting elements on the Play Store. All Play Store UI elements have turned blue as a sign that the enhanced dynamic colors implementation may start soon.

As first reported by 9to5Google and evident from the screenshot shared below, the accent color of the Play Store has changed from green to blue. This change is visible across the store. This shows that apps no longer use half-baked dynamic color implementations that were mostly confined to the home screen in the first place.

For years, green has been the main color of the Play Store. So seeing the accent color suddenly change to blue feels weird. However, this could indicate that Google is finally ready to release full dynamic color support for the Play Store, and the blue accents are temporary.

Interestingly, the company was spotted using a blue accent color in a test build spotted in early March 2023. At the time, Google seemed to be just beginning to work on the change. There’s also a bug report that the Android issue tracker Play Store doesn’t have full dynamic color support, but Google hasn’t acknowledged it yet.

Google appears to have been rolling out this change as a server-side rollout for the last few weeks, and it’s now impacting a large number of users, according to Twitter’s report (2). This change is already reflected on my Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but I can’t see the blue accents on my Poco F5 Pro.

