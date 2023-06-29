Google Open Source: Google I/O Regional Connect: Technology giant to open source voice data and location information in India





Alphabet-owned tech giant Google has open-sourced its research models and datasets to help developers build India-focused voice and location solutions, said Google Research India head. ‘s Manish Gupta told ET.

The Indian Institute of Science, a research university in Bangalore, has open-sourced its first speech data set of over 4,000 hours across 38 languages ​​through collaboration with Google as part of Project Vaani.

“Of the 125 languages ​​we committed to support, 75 had zero data corpora. Of the 4,000 hours of audio data released to date, in several languages, “the challenges arising from the diversity of Indian languages,” Gupta said, “is the first time digital data has been made available. We can now expect innovation in our zero-corpus language,” said Gupta. The company hosted its first ever Google I/O Connect for Indian developers in Bangalore on Wednesday. ETtech Google Pay Product Vice President, his senior Google executives including Ambarish Kenghe. Rahul Suktankar – Google Research VP, Will Grannis – Google Cloud VP and CTO. Mathew McCollough – Android Developer, Vice President of Products. Find stories that interest you. Google also launched a suite of AI tools and technologies to support local developer innovation in India. Noting that there are already more than 60 generative AI startups in India, Kenghe said that in order to enable developers to build AI-powered products, Google has launched PaLM API, MakerSuite and Vertex AI. You mentioned that you’re making that large language model accessible through features. Domestically, he publishes his Open Buildings information on over 200 million buildings and helps organizations plan infrastructure projects.

“Google already provides a Plus code for addresses. If you want to develop a delivery-related app with an address, you can take advantage of this openly available location information. “It builds buildings on a city or district scale based on satellite imagery. It solves the problem that urban planners have to identify the density of many small buildings,” Gupta said. .

This could be very useful for urban planning, disaster management, and those building apps around it, he said.

The company will also soon roll out a Trusted Tester program for developers to access an application programming interface for a healthcare artificial intelligence model that can identify drug names in handwritten prescriptions.

“This is a difficult problem to solve. Now any developer participating in a startup or a tester program can take advantage of this feature. For example, e-pharmacies can try this We hope to complete the pilot and get feedback from the developers,” said Gupta, “with the help of our partners we can get it into the hands of users.”

Google Cloud will launch an accelerator program for Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government-owned e-commerce marketplace, to help digital merchants in India build and scale their digital commerce operations, Granis said. Stated.

As part of this effort, the company will open source its ONDC infrastructure and implementation of core APIs to facilitate scalability and security, and enable access to Retail AI technology and PaLM APIs.

Google Cloud is also introducing a startup credit program that allows ONDC-enabled organizations to apply for a USD 25,000 grant.

To assess and mitigate biases in natural language processing, Suktankar said Google will also open source the SeeGull database, a global stereotype benchmark covering a wide range of geo-cultures, including stereotypes that exist within India. Announced.

In addition, Google Maps Platform now has Address Descriptors available in 25 Indian cities, India’s first feature that makes it easier for customers to find and communicate addresses using relevant landmarks and locality names. I made it

Google also shared how it’s helping developers build for the web, and announced new capabilities to help developers build engaging mobile and multi-device experiences.

An overwhelming percentage of the data trained on large language models is in mature languages ​​such as English, French, and German, so capabilities such as inference, fluid generation of content, and answering questions are new. Gupta says that ensuring that resource languages ​​carry over is a key challenge. Said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/google-open-sources-indian-speech-data-location-information/articleshow/101348397.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos