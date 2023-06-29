beyond the valley of death





Once the verified requirements are in place, the complex government acquisition process begins. Naturally, newcomers will have to learn how to sell to the Department of Defense as they default to commercial sales mindsets and techniques. They need to be familiar with the roles involved in authorities, policies, contract instruments and purchasing processes. The world is daunting, complex and inefficient for beginners.

Unable to teach a consistent, repeatable process, DoD leaders who are genuinely interested in a new technology can help or even mentor prospective individuals developing that technology. Technological innovators who demonstrate good faith and interest in bringing breakthrough technology and making a difference will greatly benefit from internal champions who can legally guide and encourage them through the process, such as through SBIR agreements and joint research and development agreements. will receive

Startups also need to understand some of the practical constraints that the Department of Defense has to manage. For example, avoiding the situation of buying from a single source, the need to maintain certain types of data and intellectual property rights, and unique legal constraints on contractual agreements. Proven commercial use cases help support DoD decision-making on procurement risk. DoD leaders also need to keep the bidding and selection process competitive and fair to comply with federal procurement regulations and ensure obligations to combatants and taxpayers.

Recruiting the right experience into the acquisition team is key to a startup’s success in the acquisition process. Note the difference between DoD capture and commercial sale, and treat each with the unique care required.

Finally, the third factor is budgeting. Pentagon insiders understand the color of money available for research, development, testing and evaluation of technology acquisitions. procurement; and operation and maintenance. But even tech startups and venture capitalists probably don’t. Due to the way the government funding cycle works, start-ups entering the DoD system at the wrong time can significantly lengthen the time to profit and fail to meet their fiscal return on investment obligations. . If innovators don’t learn how to operate the system, they risk struggling to ensure business continuity.

The government’s fiscal 2024 budget plan has already been completed and new requirements are anticipated for fiscal 2025. Timing is critical despite a wide range of government programs to support pilots and prototypes, as it is difficult to raise arbitrary funding in the meantime. For example, the Strategic Capital Office can fund programs only twice a year. SBIR is an ideal place to enter, but it does not align with the DoD’s funding schedule. As another concrete example, the defense innovation sector rarely, if ever, provides significant funding for anything beyond initial seed investment and prototype demonstrations. Access to customers is the solution for many innovation programs, such as SBIR and the Defense Innovation Division. Customers must then establish formal requirements and incorporate innovations into their next accounting cycle.

Despite many public debates about the need for faster and more agile government innovation, the current reality is that large, rapid acquisitions and funding policies are far from aligned. This should be fixed. Otherwise, the Department of Defense will be at a strategic disadvantage against threats from nearly equal adversaries with faster innovation rates.

There is reason to look to the future for technological innovation in maintaining U.S. defense superiority. Amazing technological developments are happening in real time, made possible by the nation’s brightest minds. These innovations protect combatants and borders while strengthening America’s commitment to maintaining the rules-based international order and keeping the peace. The collective responsibility is to help as many key innovators as possible to bridge the valley of death and deliver much-needed innovation on behalf of the nation.

Michael Weigand is the co-founder and chief growth officer of Shift5. Shift5 unlocks fleet and weapons systems onboard data to help achieve optimal operational readiness, lethality and survivability.

The opinions expressed in this article should not be construed as official or as reflecting the views of AFCEA International.

