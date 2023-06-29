Google refutes claims it violated its own guidelines and misled advertisers





Google denied “extremely inaccurate claims” that it violated its own rules and may have misled advertisers about how many ads were viewed on third-party websites.

The company handles the placement of video ads on external websites and apps through the Google Video Partner (GVP) network and TrueView (an advertising product also used by YouTube). According to The Wall Street Journal, Google is telling brands that ads will run on “high-quality” sites, appear before the main content of the video, and run with sound on. It also says advertisers won’t pay if users skip ads. However, a third-party analytics firm suggested in a report that Google fails these criteria about 80% of the time.

Ads are often displayed on low-quality websites, including misinformation and pirated content, and are placed in small video players on the side or bottom of the screen, away from the main “in-stream” content, according to Adaritics. said it was possible. While some ads run without sound, in other cases “little or no video content exists between successive his TrueView ads,” the report said. Other ads will auto-play without the viewer’s involvement, according to Adalitics.

In some cases, the company said the skip button, which normally appears after five seconds, was hidden, forcing viewers to watch the entire ad. Adalitics said this was a “direct violation of Google’s TrueView ad quality standards,” which artificially inflated ad metrics and may have led to higher advertiser payouts.

Adalytics examined advertising campaigns for over 1,100 brands from 2020 to this year. According to the magazine, customers who may have purchased “muted, autoplay, and misdeclared TrueView skippable in-stream inventory” include the U.S. government, the European Parliament, Disney+, HP, Samsung, Sephora, TikTok, Includes Microsoft, General Motors. Coincidentally, his other Google departments (Google Career Certificates and Google Workspace Domains) are also on the list.

Media buyer Adalytics shared the report, accusing Google of engaging in “ad fraud,” suggesting brands aren’t getting what they pay for. Some have asked for their money back. According to Adalitics, the “gap” could have cost brands billions of dollars in lost advertising dollars. One “major consumer goods brand” spent 20% of its over $75,000 campaign budget on its YouTube channel, with the rest going to ads on third-party sites like investing.com and Candy Crush Saga. It turned out that it was done.

Google categorically rejected the report’s findings. In a blog post, Marvin Renaud, the company’s head of global video solutions, claimed that Adalytics “used unreliable sampling and proxying techniques.” The “overwhelming majority of video ad campaigns” he runs on YouTube, Renault claimed, and brands have the option to opt out of advertising on his GVP-affiliated apps and websites at any time.

However, Analytics noted that some types of TrueView ad campaigns are included in GVP by default starting around July 2019. I also pointed to a Google support article that states that customers cannot opt ​​out of ads for certain video ad campaigns. Runs on third party sites and apps. According to another support article, in April 2022, Google began automatically enrolling certain of his TrueView campaigns that opted out of his GVP network into the program.

“We have several types of campaigns, each of which offers a GVP opt-out,” Ginny Marvin, Google’s head of advertising products, said in a statement. “Some campaigns, such as TrueView campaigns, are within Google Ads. Some performance campaigns, such as Video Actions, perform best when advertisers reach more relevant, larger audiences For these campaigns, advertisers can always work with their account representatives if they want to exclude GVP inventory.”

Meanwhile, more than 90% of GVP ads “are shown to people on the web,” Renault claimed. “We use real-time ad quality signals to determine if people are present and paying attention, Google Video to decide whether to serve video ads on his partner sites or apps. .”

Additionally, Google strictly enforces policies that prohibit third-party sites from using deceptive or destructive techniques to generate advertising revenue, such as placing ads in hidden browser windows. , wrote Renaud. Renault added that Google last year stopped advertising on more than 143,000 websites it determined violated its rules.

Adalitics’ claims come as Alphabet faces heavy scrutiny over its advertising practices. Earlier this year, the Justice Department sued the company, seeking to divest its advertising business. The European Union said earlier this month in preliminary findings that Google’s only remedy for dealing with antitrust concerns would be to sell part of its advertising empire.

6/28 2:00 PM ET Update: Added details to Google’s support article.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some articles contain affiliate links. When you purchase something through one of these links, we may earn affiliate commissions. All prices are correct at time of publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-refutes-claims-it-violated-its-own-guidelines-and-misled-advertisers-164550902.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos