Growing tech industry and lower prices than London: here’s why Manchester should be a tech job





by Elaine Burke

Known for football. known for music. It is known for its worker bee crest, which symbolizes its hardworking past. But did you know that Manchester also has a reputation as a center of technology and innovation?

This situation dates back to the early days of computing and Manchester babies. Also known as the Small Experimental Machine, it was the first electronic stored program computer built at the University of Manchester.

The development of this machine was key to attracting computing pioneer Alan Turing to Manchester, and a statue of him in Sackville Gardens commemorates his importance to the city.

Manchester has also attracted pioneers in the creative industries to its surroundings.

Technology business hub

In 2011, the BBC chose what is now MediaCityUK on what used to be a wharf to be the site of its northern headquarters in Manchester. A decade later, the number of digital and creative companies in the region surged by 70 percent, according to a KPMG report.

Now the city is also attracting technology investment. According to Tech Nation, Manchester bucked the trend with its second consecutive year of increased technology investment, with 2022 funding reaching a record high of her 532 million.

This puts the cultural gem of North West England above many other major European cities. such as Rome and Brussels.

No wonder Manchester was voted the UK’s number one regional tech city in 2022 and the UK’s largest tech hub outside of London.

Manchester’s tech industry is the fastest growing in the north of England, with more than 1,600 start-ups and scale-ups employing about 60,000 people, according to Dealroom.

Some Manchester startups are touted as future unicorns. The likes of Be.EV, which is building charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, and high-speed broadband provider Freedom Fiber, are expected to join urban data analytics provider Mathillion, which is home to companies worth at least $1 billion.

main player

Manchester, like the local tech sector, attracts major companies to set up in the city. Recently chosen as Siemens’ new UK headquarters and this year’s growing fintech challenger Sterling Bank, he has announced 1,000 jobs there, as part of its next phase of growth.

Manchester is also home to the largest financial and professional services sector outside of London, with Big Four PwC announcing a further 1,000 jobs in Manchester’s tech hub in 2021.

Manchester’s central location in the UK makes it a well-connected city, favored by international business travelers, including top venture capitalists (VCs).

And compared to London, a city that is largely similar in terms of a thriving and well-connected ecosystem, Manchester is a relatively low-cost place to live, work and build a business.

This allowed the city to maintain a population of highly skilled workers.

A wealth of talent has flowed into the city from the Universities of Manchester and Salford in the city, as well as the nearby University of Liverpool. And that culture is what keeps them there.

In addition to being a tech hub, Manchester is also a cultural hotspot. From the trendy Northern He Quarter and the cozy Gay He Village to the central district, which still retains the character of its industrial heritage, Manchester is a powerful blend of creativity, hard work and cool.

Check out some of the technical positions currently available in Manchester below.

Data Science – Insights Team Lead, Peak AI

Manchester-based startup Peak AI is scaling back on the back of a $75 million Series C funding round in late 2021 led by SoftBank.

Its platform is already used by big names like Nike, PepsiCo and KFC. Insight Team in Data Science Organization His lead role is at the core of the company, leading the team to deliver his AI applications to Peak customers.

This is a highly sought after experience opportunity in AI for data science professionals, with experience in machine learning, data mining, unstructured data analytics, and natural language processing at an advantage. .

Full Stack Developer, Starling Bank

Challenger Bank Sterling has offices in London, Southampton, Cardiff and Manchester and is accepting applications for hybrid and remote work opportunities from workers across the UK.

The company is currently looking for a full-stack developer to join the team. You will be truly full stack and have experience with REST APIs, Java, React, Redux and AWS.

Technical Director, Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, better known as EA, is a team of storytellers and engineers who create the world’s most popular video games.

The BAFTA award-winning Playdemic custom studio space was acquired by EA in 2021 and is located in the market town of Wilmslow, just 15 minutes by train from central Manchester.

The team now needs a Technical Director to oversee the development of games such as Golf Clash and lead technical design, DevOps, and all other technical aspects.

Search the Euronews Jobs Board for more tech jobs in Manchester

