Google reportedly discontinued ‘Project Iris’ augmented reality glasses





Last January, various reports revealed Google’s ambitious effort to develop an augmented reality (AR) headset known as Project Iris. It was intended to compete with upcoming headsets from Meta (formerly Facebook) and Apple. However, according to recent reports, Google seems to have decided to stop developing glasses-type AR devices. Insider claims that Google has shelved Project Iris, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The development could mean the end of Google’s translation glasses, which were introduced at last year’s Google I/O event. Formerly called vaporware, these glasses boasted features such as transcription and navigation capabilities. Google had announced plans to conduct public tests of these glasses since July. However, with the reported cancellation of Project Iris, these advanced features may no longer be pursued.

According to Insider’s report, Google has shifted its focus from hardware to software. The company is now focused on developing a “Micro XR” platform that it can license to other headset makers. The strategy is reminiscent of Google’s approach to Android, which provides the operating system to a wide range of smartphone makers.

Interestingly, Insider suggests that the first-mentioned ski goggle-like headset could still make an appearance, albeit with a twist. Google is no longer promoting its own development of this headset. In February, Google, Samsung and Qualcomm made rather vague announcements about their partnership on a new mixed reality platform. Little information has emerged since then, but according to sources cited by Insider, Google’s goggles have served as the basis for Samsung’s upcoming headset.

This partnership between Samsung and Google is not unprecedented. The two companies had previously worked together to fix Android to support Samsung’s Galaxy Fold line of foldable phones, long before Google announced its own foldable device, the Pixel Fold, earlier this year.

Initially, there were reports that Google was aiming to launch an AR headset by 2024. But at Google I/O 2023 last month, Google VP Samir Samat hinted that more information about the partnership with Samsung would emerge later this year.

Insiders have revealed that they faced a number of challenges during the development of Project Iris, including personnel cuts and strategic changes. Notably, Clay Bavor, head of Google’s VR/AR division, left the company four months ago. Kurt Akeley, a prominent engineer involved in the project, is now listed as “retired” on his LinkedIn profile. However, Mark Lucovsky, his senior director of AR operating systems at the company, and his two others are listed as still involved in his AR projects at Google.

In 2020, Google acquired AR glasses specialist North, but financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. A quick check on LinkedIn reveals that many of North’s former employees, including his co-founders Stephen Lake, Matthew Bailey and Aaron Grant, are still working at Google today.

