Mozilla expands startup funding in Kenya by up to $92,500





The Mozilla Africa Mradi Innovation Challenge in Nairobi is poised to help Kenyan tech entrepreneurs develop and market-ready their products.

This week, the Mozilla Corporation, in partnership with the Nairobi City and County Government (NCCG), hosted the two-day Mozilla Africa Mradi Innovation Challenge at Nairobi’s Arboretum Park. The challenge identified three technology startups: Getpayd, Deaf Elimu, and Hali Halisia, and three student innovators: Classify Me, Audred, and Mama Pesa. Innovators He received a grant of 13 million KES ($92,500). You will also receive technical assistance to further develop your products and establish your market position.

At the ceremony, Nairobi County Governor Sakaja A. Johnson said, “The Nairobi City and County Government is working with the Mozilla Africa Mradi to ensure that subsidies are available to tech start-ups and innovators, helping local and global communities. We are giving them access to venture capital investment.”

Why the Mozilla Africa Mradi Innovation Challenge Matters

Mozilla has launched a program to help tech entrepreneurs and students in Africa develop and bring their products to market. The program aims to provide technical support, grants and market access to help these innovators bring their ideas to life. It is also designed to foster innovation based on the unique needs of users on the African continent. By investing in African innovators, Mozilla says it can build a more inclusive and equitable digital future for locals and others.

Mozilla just announced the Africa Muladi Innovation Challenge in Nairobi last month. As part of its commitment to fostering innovation, the technology company has, over the years, invested his $20 million in fellowships and awards that support individual and collective action to foster innovation that benefits African communities.

“Since 2015, Mozilla has committed more than $20 million through fellowships and awards to support individual and collective action that fosters unique innovations that benefit our communities,” said Mitchell Baker, CEO and Chairman of the Mozilla Corporation. I have donated.”

Kenyan startups by the numbers

According to Disrupt Africa’s 2022 Kenya Startup Ecosystem Report, there are currently 308 tech start-ups operating in Kenya, employing more than 11,000 people. However, only 50% of these startups go through the acceleration or incubation process.

The Africa Mradi Innovation Challenge aims to address this gap by providing resources and support for technology innovators in Kenya. Its goal is to help these innovators develop and grow their businesses and contribute to the overall advancement of the domestic technology ecosystem.

The Digital Economy Blueprint reports that Kenya is a regional frontrunner in digital infrastructure access. Projections show that by 2030, around 55% of jobs in Kenya will require digital skills.

