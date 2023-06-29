Google invests $20 million in U.S. university cybersecurity clinic





Google’s Cybersecurity Clinic enhances student training and provides communities with access to cybersecurity services.

Image credits: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Google is investing $20 million in cybersecurity clinics at higher education institutions. Cybersecurity clinics work similarly to medical clinics in that they serve the dual function of training students and strengthening communities. Applications to institutions of interest he will begin in October.

Google wants to train thousands of students to fill the nationwide shortage of cybersecurity practitioners to combat the growing number of attacks.

The tech giant announced on June 22 that it will invest $20 million in establishing and expanding cybersecurity clinics at 20 higher education institutions across the country. The announcement comes after Google added cybersecurity to its host of technology-focused carrier certificates last month.

Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing field. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts that the employment of information security analysts will increase by 35% between 2021 and 2031. This is a much faster pace than the average projected employment growth across all occupations. The median salary for an Information Security Analyst in May 2021 was $102,600 annually.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, said in a blog post that the clinics will help both train students and protect communities.

“These clinics offer free security services in the same way that law schools and medical schools offer free clinics in their communities,” Pichai wrote. “We provide opportunities for students to learn and improve skills while helping to protect critical infrastructure such as hospitals, schools and energy grids.Many of our clinics have Google employee volunteers serving as mentors. and provide on-site expertise.”

Google’s cybersecurity funding also includes scholarships for students to earn new cybersecurity certifications for free.

Google will begin accepting applications from universities in October. Universities selected for funding will each receive up to $1 million to train students through cybersecurity clinics and Google certificates. The effort is in collaboration with the Cyber ​​Security Clinic Consortium, which already hosts clinics across the country.

Pichai pointed out that the emergence and rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) is leading to change and innovation in the cybersecurity field.

“We believe AI will be one of the most important technologies impacting national security over the next decade,” Pichai wrote. “We are committed to working with all our partners to address this important issue and are excited to contribute to empowering the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.”

Google’s $20 million commitment to cybersecurity clinics is just the latest in a series of large, long-term investments by the tech giant to train more cybersecurity practitioners.

BestColleges previously reported that Google has offered free career certificates to community colleges in recent years, and Microsoft announced plans in 2021 to hire 250,000 people in the cybersecurity field by 2025. .

These investments go beyond cybersecurity, as tech companies invest more in and partner with higher education institutions to step up research and train the workforce of the future. Earlier this year, Google and IBM announced that they would invest $50 million and $100 million, respectively, in the University of Chicago to develop a quantum supercomputer.

